‘It’s bullying’: Amazon pushes for FTC Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from investigations

Amazon is pressing for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust cases before the agency.

Featured Video Hide

Khan, who was named chair by President Joe Biden earlier this month after she was confirmed to the agency by the Senate, is an outspoken critic of big tech. She has also written about the retail giant and antitrust in a Yale Law Journal article.

Advertisement Hide

In a 25-page petition to the FTC, Amazon argued that under Khan’s leadership the agency would not “be a neutral and impartial evaluator of the evidence developed in any antitrust investigation against Amazon.”

“Given her long track record of detailed pronouncements about Amazon, and her repeated proclamations that Amazon has violated the antitrust laws, a reasonable observer would conclude that she no longer can consider the company’s antitrust defenses with an open mind,” Amazon’s lawyers wrote.

The move by Amazon was taken by many to be an attempt to push back as the Biden administration moves toward antitrust cases against tech companies like Amazon, which involves itself in web hosting, surveillance technology, and much more.

“So: #Amazon is trying to force @FTC Chair Lina Khan to step aside from investigations. Why? Because she actually *studied* Amazon and *published* a highly-cited *academic* paper on Amazon. Folks. This is not even funny. It’s bullying,” one Twitter user wrote.

So: #Amazon is trying to force @FTC Chair Lina Khan to step aside from investigations. Why? Because she actually *studied* Amazon and *published* a highly-cited *academic* paper on Amazon.



Folks. This is not even funny. It’s bullying. — Tommaso Valletti (@TomValletti) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

One way to view Amazon calling for Lina Khan's recusal is through the lens of PR/optics. Even if the petition goes nowhere, it generates headlines about Khan's alleged anti-Amazon bias, which sets up Amazon to advance the narrative that it's being unfairly targeted. pic.twitter.com/i2dT55yms8 — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) June 30, 2021

This is one of the ways corporate America tries to rig the system in its favor. https://t.co/xtpzyukGAk via @WSJ — Faiz (@fshakir) June 30, 2021

Advertisement Hide

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment to the New York Times.

Read more about Big Tech