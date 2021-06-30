FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan testifying before Congress.

‘It’s bullying’: Amazon pushes for FTC Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from investigations

The move by Amazon was taken by many as an attempt to push back against the Biden administration.

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Tech

Published Jun 30, 2021   Updated Jun 30, 2021, 3:40 pm CDT

Amazon is pressing for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust cases before the agency.

Khan, who was named chair by President Joe Biden earlier this month after she was confirmed to the agency by the Senate, is an outspoken critic of big tech. She has also written about the retail giant and antitrust in a Yale Law Journal article.

In a 25-page petition to the FTC, Amazon argued that under Khan’s leadership the agency would not “be a neutral and impartial evaluator of the evidence developed in any antitrust investigation against Amazon.”

“Given her long track record of detailed pronouncements about Amazon, and her repeated proclamations that Amazon has violated the antitrust laws, a reasonable observer would conclude that she no longer can consider the company’s antitrust defenses with an open mind,” Amazon’s lawyers wrote.

The move by Amazon was taken by many to be an attempt to push back as the Biden administration moves toward antitrust cases against tech companies like Amazon, which involves itself in web hosting, surveillance technology, and much more.

“So: #Amazon is trying to force @FTC Chair Lina Khan to step aside from investigations. Why? Because she actually *studied* Amazon and *published* a highly-cited *academic* paper on Amazon. Folks. This is not even funny. It’s bullying,” one Twitter user wrote.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment to the New York Times.

*First Published: Jun 30, 2021, 3:38 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

