‘I had 73 stops and 125 packages to go’: Amazon driver’s van gets stolen in viral TikTok

An Amazon delivery driver in Fort Worth, Texas chronicled her van getting stolen while delivering packages in a viral TikTok.

In a video that was posted on Nov. 14, TikTok user @mjo.98 shared how she “hopped out the van to deliver to this unit right here and my van is gone.” A dispatcher was tracking the van, which had @mjo.98’s keys, cards and packages inside. The TikToker said she was “mind blown” from the experience.

As of Nov. 15, the video had over 133,000 likes and 897,000 views.

In a comment, @mjo.98 said that keys were in the van when it was stolen and that she leaves the van on when delivering packages in residential areas.

In a later TikTok, @mjo.98 gave an update. The driver got the van back and was told to lock the van up after each delivery. She also said how she still need to finish their route. “I had 73 stops and 125 packages to go,” @mjo.98 wrote in the caption. “It was only 1 pm.”

The TikToker was told by the police that the thief is someone “they deal with on the regular.”

“He just fucked my whole day up, I’m finna be out all day because of him,” said @mjo.98.

In a comment, @mjo.98 said the man who stole the van didn’t steal any packages but was just “joy riding.” The TikToker also wrote the thief will get charged with grand theft, driving under the influence, and a package theft for each package in the van.

On Nov. 15, @mjo.98 posted a TikTok video saying Amazon saw the videos. She was written up and suspended for the next three days for leaving the van running with the keys inside. Amazon told @mjo.98 an investigation will be conducted. She also said she was given a “final warning but it’s the first time that it happened.” She added that in her training, she was told to leave the van running to save time when making deliveries.

“It is what it is. I’m gonna find a new job because I’m not in the business of waiting around,” said @mjo.98.

The TikToker is not alone in finding their Amazon delivery van hijacked. In October 2021, there were Amazon vans stolen in New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Florida.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mjo.98 and Amazon for comment.

Today’s Top Stories