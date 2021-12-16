‘Unionize son’: Amazon delivery driver brags about promotion in viral TikTok, sparking debate

An Amazon delivery driver bragged about his promotion in a viral TikTok that has other delivery drivers chiming in.

Ulises Perez (@ulisesperez19) is an Amazon delivery driver and TikTok content creator with over 20,000 followers. He regularly posts videos of his job at Amazon. His Dec. 2 video flexing about being promoted from Amazon warehouse worker to delivery driver went viral, with over 641,600 views and 24,900 likes to date.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ulisesperez19/video/7037644992537480454

“That used to be me right there,” @ulisesperez says as he zooms in on a busy Amazon warehouse floor.

The camera cuts to him proudly smiling in a delivery truck. “This is me.”

Amazon Flex drivers are paid much less than UPS drivers, averaging $18-$25 per hour. The shipping giant has also recently come under fire for warehouse working conditions, particularly during peak holiday season.

While Perez appears to love his job and is very proud of his promotion, some of the 640 comments clown on his flex.

“Now you gotta drive and unload shit by yourself? Nice flex,” @brtncogeoffery said.

“Pay these heroes more. Jeff is a multi-billionaire like cmon,” @laltgos suggested.

“Join a union,” @sheereeeeshnokizzy urged.

However, many fellow and aspiring Amazon workers chimed in with questions and positivity.

“Idc what people say man, I loved my job at Amazon. Paid good and I liked what I was doing,” @gokha12 said.

“Gotta wait another year b4 I can be one of these,” @tonus27 commented.

“Moving up! I used to load 18 wheelers and now I drive one. So much better on the other side,” @kingduckunderground remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Perez and Amazon Flex for comment.

Today’s Top Stories