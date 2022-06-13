‘Is your boss Michael Scott?’: Boss says whole office can go home early if worker putts golf ball into cup

Employers get creative when it comes to boosting morale, and one boss’ technique was captured in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video, posted by @culinaryflaire, workers are lined up down an office hallway with text on-screen that reads: “Our boss said if any of the [four] employees putt the ball in the cup, then we all get to leave the office early.”

The video then shows a golf ball slowly coming down the hallway and into a cup placed at the end of the hallway. The crowd erupts into cheers.

“It was a Friday and he was the hero,” the caption on the video reads, seemingly referring to the worker who made the ball into the cup.

The video was viewed over 1.7 million times in just two days.

In the comments section, many were supportive of the boss, with some comparing him to Michael Scott from The Office. “This is brilliant from a leadership perspective. Community, connection, and reward. Love this,” one person wrote.

“This is how you keep good morale in companies,” another urged.

Another commented on the apparent workplace culture. “The fact that the boss comes up with fun games like this…it must be a great place to work,” they said.

While viewers were mostly supportive of the boss, one questioned why the workers had to win a game in order to go home early. “Why not just say hey yall can leave early lol,” one person commented.

However, it was also speculated that the boss never intended to make the workers stay for the full workday.

“Let’s be honest, if a boss let’s all of their employees line up for a challenge like this – they were never expecting you all to go back to work,” one said.

Another user questioned whether “you guys like your job” since “this is the happiest I’ve seen anyone to get off early.”

“We love it here,” @culinaryflaire confirmed. The TikToker also confirmed the workers were still paid for the full day.

It is unclear where the employees work.

The Daily Dot reached out to @culinaryflaire via TikTok comment.

