‘Cancel my order’: Viral TikTok shows Wienerschnitzel worker preparing chili dog with bare hands, sparking debate

A now-viral TikTok is sparking a debate over whether fast food workers need to take certain health and safety precautions—like wearing gloves—when they’re preparing food.

The video, posted by @hungry4munchies, shows a Wienerschnitzel employee preparing a chili dog with her bare hands. In the 15-second clip, one employee who is not wearing gloves places the chili dog in a to-go container before another worker—also ungloved—throws shredded cheese on top.

“Wienerschnitzel has 24 hours to respond,” @hungry4munchies captioned the video.

The text on the screen read: “You know what?? Cancel my order.”

Viewers, however, were more divided over whether the fast food workers were being unsanitary. Many people, for instance, commented that working without gloves was common in the service industry.

“This is basically every fast food place,” wroe one user. “Nothing new. I’ll still eat.”

‘That’s how it is. Everyyyywhwereeeee,” wrote a second person. “[You] just don’t [see] it.”

“People really complain over everything,” said a third viewer.

Of course, not everyone was as sympathetic to the employees. A decent chunk of viewers expressed disgust with how they handled the food. Some even claimed to see a roach lurking in the background of the restaurant—though that was never confirmed.

“Health department! Health department violation if there ever was one,” wrote one viewer.

“Everybody talking about [how] she ain’t wearing gloves but can’t catch the roach,” said someone else.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hungry4munchies via TikTok comment and Wienerschnitzel via Facebook.

