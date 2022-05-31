A woman claims her driver was masturbating during her ride and Uber canceled her account

A woman says Uber canceled her account after her driver complained before she could report him for masturbating in the driver’s seat during her ride.

The tweet posted by Twitter user @nubianmatriarch on Tuesday reads, “So Uber canceled my account because a driver complained about me without hearing my side of the story. Look at your driver hence a cussed him and his mother.” She attached a video of the driver reportedly masturbating in the front seat.

Warning: This video contains sexual content.

So @Uber cancelled my account because a driver complained about me without hearing my side of the story. Look at your driver hence a cussed him and his mother 😡 pic.twitter.com/L92UujvgpK — The Nubian Matriarch (@NubianMatriarch) May 31, 2022

She replied in the comments that “after [she] confronted him, he wanted to fight,” adding that she is now “talking with uber and the police.”

Several commenters called out Uber’s lack of action, with some sharing their own stories of being harassed during an Uber ride.

“This is deplorable behavior. So now we as women must deal with drivers who have no freaking impulse control. Uber should be ashamed of themselves,” one user commented. “Women all over the world need to boycott Uber until this driver is fired and an apology with ride credits is given.”

“Uber is awful I had a driver threaten to traffic Me and drive deliberately slowly through a deserted area to intimidate Me and they didn’t even fire the driver,” another said. “They wouldn’t even refund me until I kicked up a huge fuss. So sorry this happened to you.”

“You’re entitled to raise a Subject Access Request under the Data Protection Act for all information held about you to be released including what the driver said,” a third added. “They can’t simply delete your account as it would infringe on their responsibilities as information processors.”

Others urged her to press charges to keep the driver from harassing other passengers.

“Use this as evidence to inform Uber that you need the driver’s info in order to file criminal charges,” a commenter wrote. “There has to be a crime in commission here.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident. Over a two-year period, nearly 6,000 sexual assaults instigated by drivers were reported to Uber by users. Women driving for the rideshare company also reportedly experience sexual harassment and assault, and claim reporting it to Uber does little to help.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nubianmatriarch via Twitter comment and to Uber via email.

Today’s top stories