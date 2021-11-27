‘I cannot believe that!’: Woman recovering from surgery shocked over dentist’s dislike of Taylor Swift

A young woman has gained viral attention for defending Taylor Swift after her dentist told her that he’s not a fan of the musician.

“Me still defending Taylor Swift with my life after getting my wisdom teeth taken out,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In the video, the young woman, who appears to be under the influence of anesthesia, asks her dental surgeon if he played any Taylor Swift during the procedure.

“Absolutely not,” the dentist replies.

As a look of horror crosses her face, she asks if he likes Swift’s former boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, referencing the re-released Swift album “Red” currently topping the charts.

When he replies in the negative, she says “Okay, good.” When she asks if he likes Taylor Swift and he says no, her response isn’t as kind.

“I can’t believe I let you perform on me,” she says.

For the rest of the video, she tries to convince him that Taylor Swift is a great musician—–even going so far as to sing one of her songs.

The video, posted by @2co0l2juul, has gained over 3.5 million views on TikTok. Fellow supporters of Swift are now praising her defense of the singer.

“Thank you for your service,” one commenter said.

Another commenter wrote that they also recently had their wisdom teeth removed and similarly said “F Jake Gyllenhaal” while recovering from the sedative.

Some users felt that the way he was responding——and the fact that he doesn’t like Taylor Swift——were red flags.

“Why am I the only one who thinks he was just being really sarcastic to mess with her,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @2co0l2juul via TikTok DM regarding the video.

