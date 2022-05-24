The latest trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder gives viewers its first look at the film’s main villain, Gorr the God Butcher. But amid the expected wave of complaints about just how accurate the character is to its counterpart, Christian Bale’s performance in the trailer alone is already making the character into great meme fodder.

For a film bursting with color, Gorr’s more black-and-white look—both in terms of the character design (save for his orange eyes) and the world he inhabits—stand in great contrast.

A more recent addition to the Marvel Comics canon, Gorr the God Butcher’s initial deal is revealed in the trailer if the name didn’t tip you off: He wants to kill all of the gods—and Thor: Love and Thunder has a few of those in the trailer including Zeus (Russell Crowe) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself.

And some responses to Gorr showing up included nods to the difference in color tone with The Powerpuff Girls and American Psycho both being referenced.

Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) pic.twitter.com/l65rPHe3z0 — NewTMNT (@NewTSage) May 24, 2022

Bro finally got his wish 😭 pic.twitter.com/oWBh4jO33X — 𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖎🦋 (@Jari2Fly) May 24, 2022

One person figured out that Bale’s first name worked really well when contrasted with Gorr’s philosophy of having no gods around.

Christian Bale Atheist Bale pic.twitter.com/BpL5CwZagi — Smiso (@directorsmiso) May 24, 2022

But Gorr works much better as a reaction shot. He’s a very expressive character, which makes his various faces while emoting all the more fitting for a stand-in meme. Is he angry? Sad? Confused? Simply dramatic? Constipated? Well, he’s all of these and more.

One popular iteration was to imagine that Gorr is an evolution of the Kid With Veins meme.

And did you ever imagine what a hot Voldemort would look like? Apparently, it’s basically Gorr.

Voldemort if he was hot https://t.co/v23xILRRxM — ͏͏͏͏͏͏tiff (@MKNlGHT) May 24, 2022

voldemort if he slayed https://t.co/3awgn51Knu — taylor 🍓 (@STYLESSUSHl) May 24, 2022

Voldemort got on Keto after he was unable to catch a kid.. u gotta feel for him#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/ibXOeOuSSQ — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) May 24, 2022

If the memes are any indication, we may only be seeing the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder’s breakout star.