This ‘most unpopular opinion about Batman’ meme makes light of the dark franchise

The official trailer for The Batman, the latest iteration of the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson, dropped over the weekend. If there were any doubts, it would appear that director Matt Reeves’ (Cloverfield) take on the franchise will indeed be as gritty, dark, and gloomy as ever. But in addition to getting fans talking about the film, the trailer also inspired a sarcastic “most unpopular opinion about Batman” meme on Twitter.
The meme started when a Twitter user with the appropriate handle @BatmanShilI tweeted: “quote this with your most unpopular opinion about batman” along with an image of one of the many darkly lit explosions found in the trailer, which also features an obligatory slowed down version of the Nirvana song “Something in the Way.”
Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for the tweet to blow up with people offering their most unpopular opinions about batman. Since being tweeted Saturday afternoon the tweet has been retweeted over 6,000 times and counting. The various contributions ranged from pointed observations about the character and franchise to jokes about appropriating bat culture and so on.
Of course, there were also quite a few “most unpopular opinion about batman” memes directed at Batman’s trusty sidekick Robin, who has not appeared as a superhero in a Batman film since 1997’s maligned Batman & Robin.
And then there were some truly irreverent contributions to the “most unpopular opinion about batman” meme, including this bit about a churro you won’t be able to unsee and Harley Quinn finally “fixing” The Joker.
But really, maybe all of this ridicule could have been avoided if the DC universe could take some notes from The Lego Batman Movie?
In addition to Pattinson, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), and Paul Dano as the Riddler. It opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.
More of today’s top stories:
Bartender films man persistently hitting on her while she is trying to work
TikTok is consulting an elderly pug to see if it’s a ‘bones day’ or ‘no-bones day’
McDonald’s worker exposes apparent secrets about drive-thru on TikTok