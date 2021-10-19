This ‘most unpopular opinion about Batman’ meme makes light of the dark franchise

The official trailer for The Batman, the latest iteration of the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson, dropped over the weekend. If there were any doubts, it would appear that director Matt Reeves’ (Cloverfield) take on the franchise will indeed be as gritty, dark, and gloomy as ever. But in addition to getting fans talking about the film, the trailer also inspired a sarcastic “most unpopular opinion about Batman” meme on Twitter.

The meme started when a Twitter user with the appropriate handle @BatmanShilI tweeted: “quote this with your most unpopular opinion about batman” along with an image of one of the many darkly lit explosions found in the trailer, which also features an obligatory slowed down version of the Nirvana song “Something in the Way.”

quote this with your most unpopular opinion about batman pic.twitter.com/NdoSkh55Vf — Ken (@BatmanShilI) October 17, 2021

Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for the tweet to blow up with people offering their most unpopular opinions about batman. Since being tweeted Saturday afternoon the tweet has been retweeted over 6,000 times and counting. The various contributions ranged from pointed observations about the character and franchise to jokes about appropriating bat culture and so on.

He’s the perfect American superhero. He’s rich enough to solve a bunch of problems with his money but instead just cosplays as a cop in a weird outfit. https://t.co/p3p5IiHyWx — Derailed 7000 series tran (@transscribe) October 18, 2021

He appropriated bat culture and never credits them or gives back to the bat community https://t.co/TKpqLtibI2 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) October 19, 2021

I've said this before, but: Whatever its rule of law problems, Gotham appears to be a city in an advanced country with a generally high standard of living. So Bruce Wayne ought to redirect his charitable activities away from fighting-crime-as-a-bat and toward malaria prevention. https://t.co/WSFu10ag6J — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 18, 2021

I don’t know if this is unpopular, but Gotham should be treated more like a character in the movies than a backdrop. A lot of Batman lore only makes sense when you understand Gotham as having a personality instead of just being a place. https://t.co/3yO5ppwqaO — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) October 19, 2021

Batman does not fuck. He is not a playboy. It’s a PR campaign by his big ass monopolistic firm. https://t.co/RlYr303b0k — Edward Ongweso Jr (redacted spooky) (@bigblackjacobin) October 18, 2021

Of course, there were also quite a few “most unpopular opinion about batman” memes directed at Batman’s trusty sidekick Robin, who has not appeared as a superhero in a Batman film since 1997’s maligned Batman & Robin.

Batman movies should have Robin in them again and not as a joke https://t.co/6jbT9AswuN — Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) October 18, 2021

Batman is much more interesting with a sidekick https://t.co/eTD3cBoxsC — Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) October 18, 2021

I don’t have any controversial opinions about #Batman. He’s great. Definitely one of #Nightwing’s best sidekicks. https://t.co/pFAQ5jJ44r — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 19, 2021

And then there were some truly irreverent contributions to the “most unpopular opinion about batman” meme, including this bit about a churro you won’t be able to unsee and Harley Quinn finally “fixing” The Joker.

Batman is extremely dehydrated. When he pees it comes out like a churro. https://t.co/cUIdCtAMYw — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) October 18, 2021

Given enough preparation time and resources, Harley Quinn could absolutely fix The Joker https://t.co/rmqZazOIfU — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) October 18, 2021

But really, maybe all of this ridicule could have been avoided if the DC universe could take some notes from The Lego Batman Movie?

The Lego Batman movie isn't just an amusing goof but a legitimately great Batman story that manages the difficult feat of showing a Batman who's preening and vain while still being fearsomely competent at his job. https://t.co/UZYtFllKgJ — Vermizack Pejorative (@MuseZack) October 18, 2021

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), and Paul Dano as the Riddler. It opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

More of today’s top stories:

Bartender films man persistently hitting on her while she is trying to work

TikTok is consulting an elderly pug to see if it’s a ‘bones day’ or ‘no-bones day’

McDonald’s worker exposes apparent secrets about drive-thru on TikTok