‘Supernatural’ prequel announcement reveals a rift among the show’s main cast

Supernatural may be over, but the show’s fandom drama is still alive and well. The latest plot twist revolves around a newly-announced prequel series. This isn’t the first time the CW has tried to launch a Supernatural spinoff, and the new show is already earning backlash from fans. But we’ll get to that in a moment. The bigger scandal involves the main Supernatural cast, two of whom had no idea this spinoff was even happening.

Featured Video Hide

Titled The Winchesters, the upcoming prequel is produced by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) and his wife Danneel Ackles. It’s going to focus on the Winchester brothers’ parents John and Mary, with Ackles narrating the story of their early relationship. But when he announced the news on Twitter, his Supernatural co-stars, Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) and Misha Collins (Castiel) revealed that they weren’t even told about the project. “Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” wrote Padalecki.

Advertisement Hide

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying… https://t.co/gb8oxBQZiM — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Misha Collins’ tweet seems kind of jokey, in line with his quirky internet persona. Padalecki, on the other hand, seems genuinely upset—and happy to air his grievances on a public forum. He and Ackles co-starred as brothers for 15 years and appeared to be close friends. It’s pretty surprising that he wasn’t made aware of The Winchesters, suggesting that Ackles kept the project secret from him while they were still promoting Supernatural‘s final season. Padalecki confirmed in a later tweet that he wasn’t joking about his response, saying, “This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted.”

As for the spinoff itself, the idea behind The Winchesters is inspiring criticism from fans on social media. John Winchester is seen as an abusive father by many longtime viewers, and his relationship with Sam and Dean’s mother Mary has already been covered heavily in Supernatural. The prequel’s announcement describes their romance as an “epic, untold love story,” but according to Supernatural canon, John and Mary’s enemies-to-lovers arc relied on divine intervention for them to fall in love, and culminated in Mary dying a violent death. And while Supernatural is full of messy, tragic relationships, this isn’t necessarily a story that fans were begging to explore in detail.

Advertisement Hide

As far as im concerned Supernatural is over. It ended with Sam & Deans story. Im not interested in a spinoff abt how John & Mary hated each other to the point angels made them fall in love. Because THAT is whats canon in the show. And if Jared/Sam arent involved whats the point. — Gigi Stab 🇫🇷 🏳️‍🌈 (@StabGigi) June 25, 2021

not sure how yet but the spn prequel is homophobic — dykes 4 dean winchester (@athenaswhy) June 25, 2021

spn is getting it's john/mary

a spinoff prequell pic.twitter.com/pukoloaCfv — Drula loves Cas💙 (@CasIsLoved) June 25, 2021

Advertisement Hide

it’s a supernatural spin off… about two of the worst characters on the show… and the son they traumatized is gonna narrate it and probably praise them… and it’s on the cw… every time you think it can’t get worse pic.twitter.com/fZX2nNTPRe — dean’s hotdog pants (@sosaysthesword) June 24, 2021

There’s often a gulf between the most vocal parts of a fandom and the mainstream audience for a show, so maybe The Winchesters will be a hit despite this backlash. But among Supernatural‘s core fanbase, people still seem more enthusiastic about Wayward Sisters, a previous spinoff attempt that focused on a team of female characters instead of the main Winchester family.