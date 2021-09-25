‘I hope you get the job’: TikToker gives glowing recommendation for stranger who put his number down as a job reference

A TikToker says he received a call from a bookstore asking about the employment history of someone he’d never heard of. But instead of letting that person down, he went along with it.

Perseph, known as @satanbutgiv3himabowlcut on TikTok, gave the candidate, Jessica, a glowing recommendation. His act of service has garnered 327,000 views since being uploaded.

“I have no idea who Jessica Sanchez is, but Jessica, if you’re watching this, I just want you to know that I received a call today from the bookstore that you applied to, asking me how long you worked under me at Panda Express,” Perseph said in the video.

He went on to explain that he doesn’t work at Panda Express and doesn’t know Jessica, but that wasn’t going to stop him from giving her the best reference he could.

He told the potential employer that Jessica is “such a delight to work with,” she goes above and beyond at work, and he’s sorry to lose such a great employee.

“You better believe, I was assigned a role, and I played that role to a tee,” Perseph said. “You’re welcome, Jessica.”

He captioned the TikTok, “I hope you get the job.”

TikTok viewers, who didn’t know Jessica either, also went along with it.

“Jessica worked for me once and singlehandedly saved my company,” one viewer commented.

Another person said, “Jessica once ran into a burning animal shelter and saved all the animals.”

Another “reference” wrote, “Jessica nursed me back to health after my gall bladder surgery. Truly one of the best people out there.”

The glowing reviews kept rolling in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Perseph via Instagram DM for comment. Although she couldn’t be found for comment, we hope Jessica got the job with all these positive references!

