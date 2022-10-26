People are obsessed with this viral TikTok of a stay-at-home girlfriend’s life

Day-in-the-life videos are extremely popular on TikTok, to the point of parody. They’re supposed to be aspirational, though some creators do drop the façade and get real. And sometimes you see behind the curtain.

That appears to be the case with TikToks from Kendel Kay (@kendelkay), a model and influencer with more than 450,000 followers who essentially documents her life as a “stay-at-home girlfriend.”

The original TikTok is from Sept. 20, and has more than 370,000 views. But last week it was reposted to Twitter, where it clocked more than 3.8 million views.

In the TikTok, Kay narrates her daily activities, which include journaling, laundry, and making food for her boyfriend, Luke. (It’s not clear, at least from this TikTok, what he does. His TikTok bio says “22 y/o Multi-Millionaire.”) Some of the comments on the TikTok express jealousy over her life, as well as confusion about what a stay-at-home-girlfriend is.

But Twitter always comes at these kinds of videos from a different angle. Aside from comments about how Kay sounds like “she’s not sure why she’s doing this,” other accounts zoomed in on a page in her journal, in which she writes of “lack of fun/social life/excitement” as well as being “unsatisfied with my looks.” The journal screenshot is from a TikTok posted Aug. 16, which is also about being a stay-at-home-girlfriend. (And is a sponsored post.)

Before I had knew it, a single tear had been shed after I saw a screenshot of what she journals about… https://t.co/UkSpU2CPMJ pic.twitter.com/YQF8ha5tOS — Magnus Medic (@MagnusMedic) October 25, 2022

Now, these are normal things for someone to journal about, even if they post TikToks that make it appear their lives are perfect. Still, people rushed to explain what they think is going on. As creator @1000mgibuprofen said in her video about the journal, the “contrast” between carefully curated aesthetic and reality is “really interesting and kind of jarring.”

“I think that was an easter egg from her,” said one commenter.

“Stay-at-home girlfriend” is a brand on TikTok; the tag has more than 132 million views, and many of these bigger creators likely have brand deals. (Kay mentions one, Bloom Nutrition, in several of her TikToks, including the journal one.)

The videos are so inescapable on TikTok that “A day in the life of a stay-at-home girlfriend” parody videos have also started circulating on Twitter and TikTok, mostly satirizing how lonely these women seem.

Day in the life of a stay at home girlfriend 💖 pic.twitter.com/CLmeUFiRIM — Ryan Asher (@Reen_Machine) October 14, 2022

Is it that bleak? We reached out to Kay for comment via email.