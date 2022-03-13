‘Where my anxiety is chronic but our coffee’s iconic’: Starbucks barista’s custom drive-thru greeting goes viral

A Starbucks employee has gone viral after sharing her coworker’s special greeting to a drive-thru customer on TikTok. User Katherine Melody (@.kmelodyk) shared the video of her co-worker, Miranda, welcoming a customer via her headset.

“Good morning, welcome to Starbucks, where my anxiety is chronic but our coffee’s iconic. What can I get started for you?” the employee says to the customer. In the background, employees can be heard laughing at the employee’s customized greeting.

“A typical morning here at Starbucks with the morning crew,” Melody added in the video’s caption. Melody clarified in the comments section that the customer was laughing and said the employees “made her morning.”

The TikTok has amassed more than 618,000 views since being posted a day ago. In the comments, both the coffee chain’s customers and baristas praised the employee’s amusing greeting.

“You are so brave! I could never,” a top comment read.

“LEGENDARY, I’m using this,” another viewer wrote.

Other viewers said they hoped the employee was rewarded accordingly for going above and beyond.

“PLS TELL ME SHE GOT A TIP AFTER SAYING THAT,” a viewer shared.

“I would’ve tipped you like $20 just for that iconic greeting,” another comment read.

Most of the hundreds of comments were from other Starbucks employees stating that their barista’s greeting could make all the difference in their day.

“lmao I love when the drive-thru person makes it fun honestly,” a viewer commented.

“One time a barista greeted me with ‘you feeling depresso we got espresso’ and I’ve never related to something more,” another shared.

“If someone greeted me like this at Starbucks I’d go on to have the best day ever,” another viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: