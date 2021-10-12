This meme has TikTokers crying over a bad thing—while bragging about how hot they are

When TikToker @justin.foster posted a selfie video with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “I really spent all last night throwing up and crying about the wage gap (I’m 6’3″ btw),” he set off a chain of memes.

Possibly inspired by the popular Reddit post from the r/SnapChad sub featuring an incredibly muscular shirtless man with the caption “Legit cried thinking about the systemic oppression women face in the workforce,” @justin.foster also gets in a jab at men obsessed with and insecure about their height. He also, along with some of his followers, kept the gag going in the comments, with outlandish claims about his heroism in everyday life.

From there, the rest of TikTok ran with it, using it as an excuse to flirt and mock.

Some people took it as an excuse to brag a little, in a nesting doll layers of irony sort of way (and hey, why not?).

While others made it clear they understood the assignment.

Some women took the opportunity to take a jab at a certain brand of stereotypical male hobbies and interests.

As well as satirizing the casual misogyny that’s still always being thrown around.

There were also those that went wildly off-piste, veering away from gender, social justice, and flirting. Teachers pretending to be cool and cracks about astrology are just some of the fine selection of humor attached to the sound.