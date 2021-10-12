spent all night crying tiktok meme

This meme has TikTokers crying over a bad thing—while bragging about how hot they are

'I'm 6'3 btw'

Siobhan Ball 

Siobhan Ball

Internet Culture

Published Oct 12, 2021

When TikToker @justin.foster posted a selfie video with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “I really spent all last night throwing up and crying about the wage gap (I’m 6’3″ btw),” he set off a chain of memes.

@justin.foster

i hate misogyny #fyp

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

Possibly inspired by the popular Reddit post from the r/SnapChad sub featuring an incredibly muscular shirtless man with the caption “Legit cried thinking about the systemic oppression women face in the workforce,” @justin.foster also gets in a jab at men obsessed with and insecure about their height. He also, along with some of his followers, kept the gag going in the comments, with outlandish claims about his heroism in everyday life.

younginonthegrind: Bro remember when you saved my life when that shark was attacking me and you punched it Justin Foster: bro then I helped your wife deliver her baby
C'mon man you gotta get some sleep, especially after saving that baby from a river and carrying it to safety yesterday

From there, the rest of TikTok ran with it, using it as an excuse to flirt and mock.

@tanamongeaulol

i love this trend

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@hnadz24

It must be so hard :( #fyp #trend #women #girls #cramps #periods #viral

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@hoehoenick

It’s actually so sad. #NissanShowUp #SoFiMoneyMoves #fyp #sad

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

Some people took it as an excuse to brag a little, in a nesting doll layers of irony sort of way (and hey, why not?).

https://www.tiktok.com/@kayleekawaii/video/7016050376294124806?refer=embed&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6930283398088017414
@siennamae

@ the government i didn’t buy crypto don’t tax me for it

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@daniel_rami

I’m single and will fight for you ❤️ #fyp

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

While others made it clear they understood the assignment.

@adayofashley

Just check the original #fyp

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@dame.tf

yes my height is the seggs number but how can we even think about that when the wage gap still exists✊🏾😔

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

Some women took the opportunity to take a jab at a certain brand of stereotypical male hobbies and interests.

@chloe.lattuca

& golfing is so fun

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@shesarrived

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@theaudreypeters

such a travesty…how do they not get it 😔#saturdaysarefortheboys

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

As well as satirizing the casual misogyny that’s still always being thrown around.

@lonerera

take her swimming on the first date am i right ugh #fyp #foryou #NissanShowUp

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@abidoodle7

If u don’t get it click the sound thx #fyp

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

There were also those that went wildly off-piste, veering away from gender, social justice, and flirting. Teachers pretending to be cool and cracks about astrology are just some of the fine selection of humor attached to the sound.

@squirehaligast

#teaching

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@nuggets

PJ’s just a sensitive guy #cryingandthrowingup

♬ original sound – Justin Foster
@patrick.aramouni

👀

♬ original sound – Justin Foster

