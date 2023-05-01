Model and influencer Sofia Richie (also the daughter of Lionel Richie) married 10K Projects founder Elliot Grainge (also the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge) on April 22 in a lavish ceremony. But despite her career and her famous father, Richie has also unintentionally become the face of a person who marries rich on TikTok.

Some of the videos that have emerged follow a similar pattern. Set to a sped-up version of ABBA’s “Money Money Money,” a collage of photos of Richie (sometimes joined by Grainge) in high-end luxury clothes, lounging on boats, and traveling around the world.

“In my dreams, I have a plan / If I got me a wealthy man / I wouldn’t have to work at all / I’d fool around and have a ball,” ABBA’s lyrics say before going straight to the chorus.

“oh what money can do,” @souremily’s caption reads.

Richie and Grainge are independently wealthy, and their lifestyle (at least the lens people get on social media) tends to reflect that. But despite that, Richie, who dated celebrities like Justin Bieber and Scott Disick before she married Grainge, is being framed as someone whose fashion style changed drastically for the better when she got together with Grainge.

And for people who aren’t the daughter of a music legend, can become a model, or are born rich, it’s something to aspire to.

It’s prevalent enough that it doesn’t always involve Richie; she’s presented more as the face of an idea. Take, for example, a TikTok from @queenandalpha, which posted a photo of Richie with the caption, “Jobs To Work At To Get A R1ch [sic] Man.” Those jobs included teaching at a private school, working at a golf club, and being a waitress at high-end events such as horse races.

Screenshots of @queenandalpha’s TikTok carried over to Twitter, which was widely derided for how Richie was used in it and for its message.

Some wondered if people knew who Richie was related to and how she didn’t need to marry someone for their money.

do y’all bitches not realize that sophia richie’s father is lionel richie — ♍︎ (@jhilikeye) April 30, 2023

Do TikTok white women realize that Sofia Richie’s father is Lionel Richie… and he is worth more than her new husband and his CEO father combined? Furthermore, do they realize that she’s biracial? They seem to suffer the delusion that she’s an everyday girl who came up. Or? — Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts (@platformedboots) April 28, 2023

And others pointed out the fallacies of the marry-a-rich-man fantasy.

Well that’s what y’all get for demonizing the girl bosses. https://t.co/RYxJ6AzZni — Ravenna ⚡️ (@Auspiciouslea2) April 30, 2023

The more this recession hits the more people are going to build content selling women and men rigid individualism, gender roles, and get rich schemes, and complete fantasies.



Y’all are building these peoples platforms and you can’t even see that this is scam. https://t.co/OlP1SwsNyL — 🫶🏿 (@TheBlackLayers) May 1, 2023

waiting for the day they realize that rich men, especially those who come from generational wealth, rarely date and marry outside of their socioeconomic circles. in the off chances that they do, these women and rich men are equals in some other way—typically through education or… https://t.co/sGPfG7sVQQ — 𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐨 ౨ৎ (@FlLLEFATALE) April 30, 2023

sorry to whatever “wealth whispers” dumbos this is gonna offend but rich men will use you low/middle/working class girlies as a hole for 2 years then drop you off at the sidewalk when they’re ready to “settle down” to marry their (also rich) family friend. https://t.co/jSKF0Qtzlx — lala (@cowlerey) April 30, 2023

But the biggest laugh came from the fact that Richie became the face of this discourse at all.

Using Sofia "My father is worth $200M" Richie in this TikTok is HILARIOUS. https://t.co/aeSUJjexwR — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 30, 2023

“How did Sofia Richie, who was born into immeasurable wealth mind you, turn into the face for the girls who want to marry rich,” @viewyorker tweeted. “All over the span of a week.”