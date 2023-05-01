Model and influencer Sofia Richie (also the daughter of Lionel Richie) married 10K Projects founder Elliot Grainge (also the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge) on April 22 in a lavish ceremony. But despite her career and her famous father, Richie has also unintentionally become the face of a person who marries rich on TikTok.
Some of the videos that have emerged follow a similar pattern. Set to a sped-up version of ABBA’s “Money Money Money,” a collage of photos of Richie (sometimes joined by Grainge) in high-end luxury clothes, lounging on boats, and traveling around the world.
“In my dreams, I have a plan / If I got me a wealthy man / I wouldn’t have to work at all / I’d fool around and have a ball,” ABBA’s lyrics say before going straight to the chorus.
@frankocean.69 her style glow-up is UNBEATABLE!! #foryou #foryoupage #sofiarichie #elliotgrainge #wedding #itgirl #itgirlaesthetic #nepobaby #rich #money ♬ оригинальный звук – sofi
@souremily777 oh what money can do #sofiarichie #sofiarichiewedding #sofiarichiestyle #style #pintrestlife #fashion #pinterestfashion #money #rich #married #couples #coquette #brandygirl #lilyrosedepp #paparazzi #oldmoney #targetaudience #model #chanel #models #modeling #thekardashians #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #brandymelville #sofiarichie #viral #trendy #famous ♬ оригинальный звук – sofi
“oh what money can do,” @souremily’s caption reads.
Richie and Grainge are independently wealthy, and their lifestyle (at least the lens people get on social media) tends to reflect that. But despite that, Richie, who dated celebrities like Justin Bieber and Scott Disick before she married Grainge, is being framed as someone whose fashion style changed drastically for the better when she got together with Grainge.
And for people who aren’t the daughter of a music legend, can become a model, or are born rich, it’s something to aspire to.
It’s prevalent enough that it doesn’t always involve Richie; she’s presented more as the face of an idea. Take, for example, a TikTok from @queenandalpha, which posted a photo of Richie with the caption, “Jobs To Work At To Get A R1ch [sic] Man.” Those jobs included teaching at a private school, working at a golf club, and being a waitress at high-end events such as horse races.
@queenandalpha
More in ‘coquettes & femme fatales’ in my bio💋♬ original sound – ᴍᴀʜʀᴀ
Screenshots of @queenandalpha’s TikTok carried over to Twitter, which was widely derided for how Richie was used in it and for its message.
Some wondered if people knew who Richie was related to and how she didn’t need to marry someone for their money.
And others pointed out the fallacies of the marry-a-rich-man fantasy.
But the biggest laugh came from the fact that Richie became the face of this discourse at all.
“How did Sofia Richie, who was born into immeasurable wealth mind you, turn into the face for the girls who want to marry rich,” @viewyorker tweeted. “All over the span of a week.”