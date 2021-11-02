‘All she wants to do is talk, talk, talk’: TikToker hears radio host neighbor complain about her on-air

In a video posted on Oct. 28, TikToker Sabina (@sabinahbaby) “[found] out [her] neighbor is a radio host” after hearing him talk about her on air.

“I have a new neighbor and all she wants to do is talk, talk, talk,” says Justin of “Brian, Ali, and Justin” on Chicago’s WKQX radio station. “That’s not what this is. I live here.”

He also says “don’t talk to me” regarding their conversations.

Her neighbor Justin commented on the video, which now has over 2 million likes and has been viewed over 10 million times, saying that there was “so much more to this story,” and that he would speak more about it on his radio show.

Sabina posted another video set to the “Linda and Heather theme song,” which is a part of a dance trend for friends. In the overlay text, she said “I really want to do this trend w my neighbor,” making light of the situation.

In another follow up video, Sabina sits in a car listening to Justin on the radio saying that she had direct messaged him and apologized for making the original TikTok and offering to delete it.

“Me making that TikTok, I was blowing my own spot up,” she says, clarifying that Justin never said her name on the air. “And it blew up, and you guys were sending him hate, which he doesn’t deserve.”

To Justin, she then says “it’s really not that deep,” that he doesn’t have to be her friend, and that she’ll see him around.

Commenters on the follow-up video wrote that they didn’t think Sabina needed to apologize to Justin.

“He bashed you online first,” commented @eve_oystem.

“Do not apologize,” wrote @kimtoten0. “Why is he allowed to speak his mind about you but you’re not allowed [to] post it and show it your hurt feelings!!??”

“He chose his platform to bash you, you chose yours,” commented @chris111333611. “I don’t see why people are so astonished by their own actions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sabinahbaby, Justin, and WKQX.

