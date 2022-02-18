Movie theater worker claims medium and large popcorn sizes are the same in viral TikTok

An alleged AMC employee aimed to expose how small the difference is between a medium and large popcorn on TikTok.

TikToker @moosegetloose’s video has garnered 32,000 views since it was posted less than a week ago.

In @moosegetloose’s video, they pour a medium popcorn into a large, showing that roughly the same volume of popcorn fits into the two containers. “When movie theaters sell regular and large but they’re the same size,” the text overlay reads.

The TikToker is wearing an AMC uniform and hashtagged the video with “AMC Theaters.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@moosegetloose/video/7063913501617737007

However, some in the comments section said the free refills that came with the large make buying the large worth it.

“Yeah for Regal the medium is just about the side of a large though you can put more popcorn at the top of a large and get a free refill,” one said. “And it’s only a dollar difference so might as well get the large if you have tons of people to share with so the refill is worth.”

“The difference is free refills,” another wrote.

“I can get free refills with the large, so it’s a good deal,” a third said.

Some commenters even accused the poster of adding popcorn to the large bucket prior to filming.

“Lies there was already popcorn in the big one but (you) tried,” one commenter wrote.

“You already have popcorn in the bottom of the bucket,” another speculated.

This isn’t the first time someone has tried to convince viewers on TikTok that a medium popcorn is a better deal than a large. In July of 2021, another user did essentially the same video, with a little more dialogue.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @moosegetloose via TikTok direct message and AMC Theatres via email.