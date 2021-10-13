Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘I am weed’ comment becomes a meme

Machine Gun Kelly meeting Megan Fox for the first time and saying “I am weed” is now a meme.

In a new British GQ profile, the two discuss their spiritual, erotic relationship, first while tattooing each other. Fox describes meeting MGK for the first time, at a party in L.A., thusly: “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” Fox later says meeting MGK was “like meeting your own soul’s reflection.”

#MeganFox: ‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed.” Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’ #GQStyle.https://t.co/SpLxBxmGlI pic.twitter.com/zEL7qr4uqB — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 11, 2021

The couple’s carnal intensity was parodied on last weekend’s SNL, though the profile does show their relationship to be a little more grounded—or at least as grounded as a relationship between two famous people can be. However, the “I am weed” comment took on a life of its own and became a meme, spreading on Twitter and Facebook.

Fox’s prompt and MGK’s response were inserted into Star Wars and The X-Files.

mcqueen gun kelly pic.twitter.com/ecjvrwysRI — ᑭᗩᗰEᒪᗩ EᔕᑕOᖇT (@pamelaescort_) October 13, 2021

Now the ending to Avengers Endgame makes sense #IAmWeed pic.twitter.com/jdLAaZf0o8 — Seán O’Raghallaigh 🇮🇪🇻🇳🇵🇸 (@RaghallaighJ) October 13, 2021

There were also comments about the way the two talk about each other having Wattpad energy.

https://www.twitter.com/lgbtmanic/status/1447636645700796418

And there were reminders to leave “I am weed” to the professionals (Machine Gun Kelly).

thoughts and prayers to all the guys who'll try the line "I am weed" and die a thousand deaths https://t.co/7coiEFw4NC — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 11, 2021