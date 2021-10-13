Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in front of cannabis leaf background

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘I am weed’ comment becomes a meme

A now-viral interview has produced a cursed pickup line.

Published Oct 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly meeting Megan Fox for the first time and saying “I am weed” is now a meme.

In a new British GQ profile, the two discuss their spiritual, erotic relationship, first while tattooing each other. Fox describes meeting MGK for the first time, at a party in L.A., thusly: “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” Fox later says meeting MGK was “like meeting your own soul’s reflection.”

The couple’s carnal intensity was parodied on last weekend’s SNL, though the profile does show their relationship to be a little more grounded—or at least as grounded as a relationship between two famous people can be. However, the “I am weed” comment took on a life of its own and became a meme, spreading on Twitter and Facebook.

Fox’s prompt and MGK’s response were inserted into Star Wars and The X-Files.

There were also comments about the way the two talk about each other having Wattpad energy.

@leigh.urbo

this entire interview was giving very wattpad bad boy fanfic/2012 tumblr energy #meganfox #mgk #machinegunkelly

♬ She looks incredible and he is there – Amanda Jacobsmeyer
https://www.twitter.com/lgbtmanic/status/1447636645700796418

And there were reminders to leave “I am weed” to the professionals (Machine Gun Kelly).

