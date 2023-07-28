Latto speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist BET Awards '23 with THAT ONE SOUND FROM TIKTOK logo in top right corner

Latto’s ‘Thank you to my man’ sound takes over TikTok

A clip of Latto saying 'Thank you to my man' at an awards show has become a viral TikTok hit.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 28, 2023   Updated on Jul 26, 2023, 5:09 pm CDT

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

This week’s sound is yet another creation from Casa Di Music, the duo behind a Beyoncé remix, the viral “One Margarita” song, and the “bombastic side eye” remix.

The sound

The sound features rapper Latto saying “And my man. Thank you to my man” over a beat. On July 3, the account Casa Di Music posted this remix, and since then it’s been used in more than 520,000 TikToks.

“New sound for us girls that’s delulu over our man’s,” reads one comment on the remix. People used the sound to convey appreciation and love as well as more complicated feelings.

@its.tabithaaaa Not them moving in sync too. Im sickkk 🤣😭 #marriedtok #daddydaughter #parenting #motherhood ♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix – CasaDi
@daytonmodderman the cycle never ends #fyp ♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix – CasaDi

And, in keeping with the Barbenheimer trend, both Barbie and Oppenheimer received “thank you to my man” fan cams.

@vivsluvrr thank you to my man ‼️😍 | #vivsluvrr #barbie #barbiemovie #ken #barbieedit #edit #edits ♬ original sound – v

Where’s it from?

It’s from this year’s BET Awards, when Latto won best female hip-hop artist. Towards the end of her acceptance speech, after shouting out God, other female rappers, and her mother, she says, “And my man. Thank you to my man.” Latto has been quiet about who she’s currently dating.

Latto posted the song on TikTok earlier this month, too.

@latto777 I love you big daddy 😛 #wireless #fyp #thankyou ♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix – CasaDi

Sound off

It appears Latto isn’t finished: She performed to the sound at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend, where an audience member joined in the unfortunate trend of throwing things at performers.

@power106la #Latto performed to her viral “thank you to my man” TikTok sound 😛 📸: @Monica Sett (@momosett) ♬ original sound – Power106LA
*First Published: Jul 28, 2023, 7:00 am CDT

