TikToker allegedly reveals you can get gift card in exchange for old Lululemon pants

A popular TikTok lawyer said she read the fine print on Lululemon return policy and alleges you can get a gift card if their clothes don’t perform.

Captioned “What Lululemon doesn’t want you to know about getting free leggings,” @erikakullberg’s 27-second video amassed over 4.8 million views and 741,000 likes since being posted on Thursday.

@erikakullberg is a lawyer and TikTok content creator with over 2.9 million followers. She regularly posts videos explaining how to save money by dissecting company policies.

The TikTok plays out an interaction between @erikakullberg and “Lululemon.”

“Hi, my leggings are pilling around here, can I get a new pair?” @erikakulberg says, as the customer.

“But you’ve already worn them,” @erikakulberg says, as Lululemon.

@erikakulber, as the customer, then says: “I’m not talking about the 30-day return policy. I’ve actually read your terms and I know you’ve got a quality promise where if the product doesn’t perform within the ‘practical lifetime,’ you’ll take it back and issue a gift card for the same value.”

@erikakulber, then says as Lululemon: “Ugh, fine—here’s now you do it online. Go to (the product) page, click on Performance Return Request, and fill out the details. If we accept your return we’ll email the gift card.”

The video shows the Lululemon return screen and their policy on product exchanges.

However, according to schmiggy, Lululemon no longer considers pilling a quality issue as of 2019. Other product defects like rips and color bleeding, can still be refunded within 30 days.

Many of the 3,165 comments confirm her alleged return hack is true.

“I used to work at a Lulu warehouse, can confirm! I used to process these returns,” olivia.bergin said.

“I can confirm this is true- former Lulu employee,” @joechristianguy commented.

Others noted the return policy can be interpreted case by case.

“As a Lululemon employee, i will say that this is a little misleading! We certainly stand behind the quality of the clothing, and will do everything in our power to help, but this is very circumstantial per item,” @anniehibler said.

“It is true ONLY if there’s a performance problem on our end,” @carsonogc777 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lululemon and @erikakullberg for comment.