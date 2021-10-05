A viral TikTok video shows a DoorDash delivery driver knocking loudly at a customer’s wild request to “knock like you’re the cops.”

@kari3bill2 had a friend film her committing to the interesting request, with the caption, “Ask and you shall receive.” The video has over 184,000 views for the DoorDash driver. But there’s no explanation as to why the customer would demand such a harsh action for food.

The overlay text reads: “When your customer tells you to put their food on the porch and knock like you’re the cops. I aim to please.”

Of course, this video on execution highly unusual demand for food delivery made a good conversation in the comments.

A commenter said if she was the DoorDash delivery driver, ” I would have forgotten I said that then gotten the sh*t scared outta me!” Another wrote: “Five-star service.”

One person believed “that must’ve been a person who’s forgotten and left their food on the porch overnight before.”

Another, like some others, desire the opposite and with good reason: “I need to tell people not to knock. We live on a dead-end, no one comes down here, and we’re a multi-dog household. I know where you’re here.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash delivery driver, @kari3bill2, for comment.

Today’s top stories