Footage showing a fight erupt outside a school board meeting voting on whether to recognize Pride month in the district, an Airbnb guest claiming she was wrongfully blamed for $1,100 in damages, a review of The Flash movie, and a look at conspiracy theories about the Candian wildfires.

Footage out of California shows fights erupting outside of a school board meeting where a vote was supposed to be cast on whether to recognize Pride month by the district.

One Airbnb guest is paying big time after she claims a host wrongfully accused her and her husband of damaging their property.

Dogged by Ezra Miller’s scandals and a slew of cynical fanservice cameos, this belated DC spinoff is fun but unremarkable.

🔥 CONSPIRACY

Meteorologist explains conspiratorial TikTok claiming Canadian wildfires all started at once

A Canada wildfire conspiracy is afoot, as theorists are citing satellite footage as proof that the ongoing forest fires were started on purpose.

Can AI ever fully replicate creative writing?

🚽 Monitoring for shoplifters may be part of a Target worker’s duties, but guarding a customer’s shopping cart while they are in the bathroom is a peculiar extension of those surveillance responsibilities.

🏨 This teacher is going viral for sharing an amazing travel hack she’s billed as a “victimless crime.”

🕹️ A Main Event server went viral after posting a video in which he calls out customers who leave their table to play games before paying their tab.

💳 How would you react if you suddenly saw an extra $36 charge on your credit card after shopping at Walmart?

💵 A worker is going viral after sharing how her male co-worker was told by their regional manager to not tell her that he was making $2 an hour more than her.

🍴 A Cracker Barrel server reported that her first week of tip earnings was not quite what she expected, leading her to make a TikTok video alerting the world.

We all found out who Baby Gronk was after this meme hit the internet.