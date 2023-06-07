‘If you don’t pay, we’re just going to charge your credit card’: Airbnb guest says host blamed $1,100 in damages on her that she did not do

One Airbnb guest is paying big time after she claims a host wrongfully accused her and her husband of damaging their property.

In a viral TikTok video that has 90,100 views as of this evening, user Gillyfish (@gillyfish27) explained that her recent Airbnb host is blaming her for $1,100 in damages, even though the guest wasn’t responsible.

“Storytime of how Airbnb is currently trying to take $1,100 from my husband and I for damages we didn’t do,” the video began.

The whole ordeal began on May 11th when the TikToker arrived at her Airbnb for a three-night stay in Charlottetown PEI, Canada for a friend’s wedding. She says she rented a space from a “super host,” and that her Airbnb space was attached to a larger home.

“We were great guests,” Gillyfish said. “We were barely even there.”

According to the TikToker, everything went smoothly during their trip. She notes that she even cleaned, took out her trash, and locked up after checking out. However, the following day she claims Airbnb contacted her to inform her that she owed her host for damages to the home.

“The host is requesting $2,350 from us for damages to her house,” the content creator explained to her viewers.

The Airbnb host claimed that the couple broke all of the locks on the doors and stole food and alcohol from her personal home. In the clip, the TikToker showed a screenshot of the message she received to corroborate her story.

“So of course I denied this,” she said. “I said I didn’t do it, absolutely not.”

The host shot back by saying she was certain the vandalism occurred on Sunday (the day the TikToker checked out), because she was home on the others days her guests were occupying the rental.

Fortunately, Gillyfish said she had evidence to prove she was not at the home on Sunday and had already checked out. She provided credit card transactions and timestamped photos of her and her husband touring the town at the alleged time of the incident.

Nonetheless, Airbnb still took the host’s side. They responded by continuing to accuse the TikToker of the damages, but changed the dollar amount she owed from $2,350 to $1,100. When Gillyfish maintained that she did not cause the damages, Airbnb allegedly threatened to charge the credit card she had on file.

“And that’s where we’re at right now,” she said. “I’ve been back and forth with Airbnb a million times. I’ve called them, emailed them, tweeted them, messaged them on their app. Nobody’s gotten me in touch with the claims department so far.”

This isn’t the first time an Airbnb guest has become embroiled in an incident in which the company has been slow to rectify the situation. Many TikTokers in the comments expressed disappointment over how the company handled this dispute.

“@airbnb I have been hearing way too many of these stories. I will never stay at an Airbnb again. I am so sorry this happened to you!” one user wrote.

“So many Airbnb horror stories,” another person commented. “This is why I won’t use them anymore.”

“‘Airbnb will believe them over you,” a third wrote.

Others offered the Airbnb guest advice about how to avoid paying for the damages.

“Call your credit card company now and have them put a flag on your account,” a commenter said. “Say you don’t authorize any charges until further notice.”

“I can dispute the charge once it goes through but it looks like I can’t stop it,” Gillyfish responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gillyfish via TikTok comments.

A representative from Airbnb said the company is looking into the case.