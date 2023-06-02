‘Retail is weird’: Target worker says shopper left her in charge of their cart while they went to restroom

Monitoring for shoplifters may be part of a Target worker’s duties, but guarding a customer’s shopping cart while they are in the bathroom is a peculiar extension of those surveillance responsibilities.

Yet one Target worker nevertheless took momentary custody of a cart while its owner detoured to the restroom. TikToker Natasha (@natmmn) posted a video on May 25 showing the cart in question resting in the makeup department. In the video, Natasha continued to unbox products, shaking her head as she watched for the owner’s return. The clip has gained over 24,000 views as of Friday morning.

“A lady asked me to watch her cart while she goes to the bathroom,” Natasha wrote in a text overlay, which TikTok’s automated woman’s voice narrated. “And just left it in my department. Like what.”

Natasha concisely sums up the encounter and wrote, “Retail is weird” in her caption.

The strange actions had a commenter asking one of the biggest questions: why choose the makeup department as the cart’s temporary haven?

“I’m curious why she didn’t leave it by the customer service desk. That’s where I usually see the bathrooms at Target,” the viewer pondered.

“Right!” Natasha replied. “And we have a long hallway where people usually park them to go.”

But that long hallway probably wouldn’t be able to provide protection if there were pilferers abound. According to CNBC, Target’s CEO Brian Cornell described shoplifting as a growing problem. The retail giant expects to see $500 million more in losses because of stolen or lost goods than last year. While it is unlikely that thieves are targeting unprotected carts over store shelves, the context may offer some explanation for why at least this customer is concerned for the well-being of her chosen products.

The Daily Dot reached out to Natasha via TikTok but did not immediately receive a response.

The odd customer request triggered memories of other retail service pet peeves for another commenter.

“My personal favorite is you gotta go do your closing duties, and people are taking their sweet time browsing so you can’t leave,” the user wrote.

But all problems have a solution. For this one, Natasha revealed she had “a closing lead that would yell at guests ‘you had all day, my team wants to go home,’ with a megaphone.”