A TikToker’s video about ‘Baby Gronk’ became a meme sensation

“I hate that this is somehow important to someone.”

TikToker @h00pify‘s March 17 video is making the rounds on Twitter, along with his other zealous commentary on 10-year-old football protege, “Baby Gronk”. Madden San Miguel, who goes by the nickname Baby Gronk, is a social media football sensation with 318,000 Instagram followers. His recent visit to Louisiana State University and meetup with 20-year-old American gymnast Livvy Dune is apparently major news for @h00pify.

“This feels like ai,” said a commenter.

In the video which has 2.2 million views, creator Henry De Tolla describes how “Livvy Dunne just convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU.” With his ardent eye contact, strobe light captions, and just the nature of the topic—many are having trouble discerning the seriousness of the video.

You’re laughing. Baby Gronk just stole Livvy from the Drip King and you’re laughing. pic.twitter.com/QsZPvnOjs0 — Forester93 (@Forester932) June 7, 2023

“Poster is in a hostage negotiation video,” another top comment reads from De Tolla’s video. The creator’s other videos on the ‘Baby Gronk’/Livvy Dunne rizz episode has become Twitter’s new meme of the week.

folks they really want you to believe Baby Gronk doesnt have W Rizz, frankly its not true. in fact I saw Lizzy Rizzing him up even, pic.twitter.com/9gjStE68vj — mia ⌘ (@boygrrI) June 6, 2023

Specifically, users are highlighting the creator’s gripping sentence composition.

“Baby Gronk just stole Livvy from the Drip King. On his visit to LSU, Baby Gronk rizzed up Livvy and they’re dating! They are so in love. Baby Gronk even got her named tattooed on his arm. Is Baby Gronk the new Drip King? Or is Livvy just using him for clout” pic.twitter.com/5PPVKO09gO — Forester93 (@Forester932) June 7, 2023

While the Canada wildfires rage on and the U.S. election cycle continues, @h00pify posed an important question—”Is ‘Baby Gronk’ the new drip king?”