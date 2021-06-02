‘This makes me sad’: Chris Hemsworth’s jacked arms spark debate on body standards for male action stars

Is Chris Hemsworth too ripped?

A photo of Hemsworth and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi apparently set off this latest debate on the unrealistic body standards male action stars are held to.

The photo was meant to celebrate a wrap on filming for the upcoming Marvel movie, but people couldn’t help notice that Hemsworth appears to have gotten even more ripped for this role. Specifically his arms. Like, comically so. As writer Alex Zalben tweeted, “By the time they get to Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth is going to be nothing but biceps.”

By the time they get to Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth is going to be nothing but biceps pic.twitter.com/POhazthFJf — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 2, 2021

But that’s not good, right? Does he have to be this ripped to play a god, as some fans argued? Or has Marvel adhered to an unrealistic male body type that seems a little outdated now? Not to mention potentially dangerous to maintain?

Critic Angelica Jade Bastién posted a thread about this body type and included another recent Hemsworth photo to show how mega-ripped his arms are. “Like this is just some unhealthy expectations y’all,” she wrote. Writer Jake Cole commented: “Probably not good that an entire generation of actors is on steroid cycles to do blatantly awful and lopsided workout regimens just to stand in front of green screens and pretend to shoot lasers.”

Like what is the point of this? Surely rotoscoping has reached a good enough point that they can just paint some abs and biceps on in post. It’s as fake as juicing up Kumail just to have one shirtless shot amid two hours of standing around saying “we need the Key of Zorbib” — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) June 2, 2021

i can’t believe some of y’all are defending these warped bodily expectations on male stars. like is it the marvel thing? are you not able to see that there is a wide breadth of bodies to be shown that don’t require the actors to be jacked into oblivion? pls seek the lord. — Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) June 2, 2021

There was similar discourse around the body transformation of Kumail Nanjiani, who got ripped for upcoming film Eternals, though there were more racist comments and accusations of steroid use in his case. Let’s not forget that Marvel turned Thor’s grief in Avengers: Endgame into a fat joke, though Hemsworth wore prosthetics for that role.

“They didn’t even handle THAT right but couldn’t wait to turn him into a human anvil. Smh,” wrote Clarkisha Kent.

They didn’t even handle THAT right but couldn’t wait to turn him into a human anvil. Smh. — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) June 2, 2021

So. Uh. For comparison… Here he is in the first Thor and in Thor Ragnarok. He's even more… More. By like a lot. 😬 pic.twitter.com/hoYo0VUmRc — Katelyn 🧼💧👏 (@katelynanne) June 2, 2021

It’s not just a Marvel problem: People pointed out Hugh Jackman’s increasing jacked-ness during his role as Wolverine and referenced Henry Cavill’s extreme dehydration on the set of The Witcher to prep his physique. Others pointed out Zac Efron being on the verge of tears after eating pasta in an episode of his Netflix travel show, and detailing how he went “years” without eating carbs.

Looking at High Jackman's body change as he played Wolverine was kinda scary. By the end he looked ridiculous just to keep up with changing expectations. What we thought a superhero body was at the time of XMen 1 was markedly different. pic.twitter.com/JJeExgyhQp — Myles (@Kylometres) June 2, 2021

Hemsworth was cast as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic, which might explain why he’s so jacked, though late last year executive producer Eric Bischoff said the project is still in development, casting doubt on an upcoming release date.

