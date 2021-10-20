Every year around Halloween, there’s at least one report that continues to perpetuate the myth that all of our children’s Halloween candy is poisoned or laced with something, no matter how many experts debunk it. But as we get closer to Halloween, the internet is imagining just what else might be lurking inside a chocolate bar’s chocolate shell.

This year’s iteration of the “there’s something in people’s Halloween candy” myth kicked off a bit early after Jaclyn Lee, a reporter for WPVI (Philadelphia’s ABC station), posted photos of bags of edibles to her Twitter account. Citing police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Lee was sharing a warning to parents about the possibility that their children may be given Halloween candy laced with THC (a component found in cannabis).

“BEWARE: As Halloween gets closer, @BensalemPolice are warning parents to LOOK at your child’s candy before they eat it,” Lee tweeted. “They confiscated these snacks that look a lot like the real thing. All are laced with THC.”

BEWARE: As Halloween gets closer, @BensalemPolice are warning parents to LOOK at your child’s candy before they eat it. They confiscated these snacks that look a lot like the real thing. All are laced with THC @6abc pic.twitter.com/u6GFBXt08g — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) September 28, 2021

Lee’s tweet went viral—but not because people were sharing the concerns of the Bensalem Police Department. Some commenters pointed out how the edibles were clearly labeled as such (and couldn’t be mistaken for actual Halloween candy), that nobody would actually give away a costly amount of edibles to unsuspecting children, and that the source of the inaccurate claim (because the photo showed edibles, not regular candy laced with THC) was, in and of itself, untrustworthy.

Starting in late September and making its way into October, the tweet turned into a launchpad for us to imagine what else could be stuffed inside. There were no hard rules as to what could be laced with the candy, but the more absurd it would be to fit it into a candy wrapper, the better.

Check your children's candy! There may be the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV with an expanded free trial which you can play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award winning Heavensward expansion up to level 60 for free with no restrictions on playtime. pic.twitter.com/OzB0RuvpiK — Runfrior ❄️❤️ (@Runfrior) October 11, 2021

Parents, please check your Halloween candy carefully. Someone tried to hide Light Rampant in my child's reese's. | #ffxiv | #ffxivmemes | pic.twitter.com/oDan15oE0J — 🐇 Nova Fun Bun 🍈 | Puttin' the Ska in Skank | (@NovaFunBun) October 10, 2021

One person made it so that Lil Nas X’s album Montero popped out from under the wrapper.

y’all make sure to check your kids candy this halloween. my son came home with lil nas x’s debut album “montero” in his lollipop pic.twitter.com/fDcadSbdBm — Cindy Nero (@mschunti) October 13, 2021

Books dedicated to communism? Sure, why not.

be sure to check your children's Halloween candy this year, I found the Essential Works of Lenin in my child's KitKats pic.twitter.com/cvIRlLHDKJ — 🦇🎃Posting Kautsky's L's🎃🦇 (@m00njunk) October 19, 2021

ATTENTION PARENTS:

please be sure to check your children’s candy this Halloween! I just found a copy of The Communist Manifesto hidden in my kid’s bag under a KitKat pic.twitter.com/9f82jIL8gf — Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve__) October 12, 2021

But over the past few days, what you could find in your candy turned into a Photoshop contest courtesy of some stock images of snapped candy bars. If you could fit it within the part of the bar that tended to showcase the bar or the layers of whatever is in the bar, it counted.

We just had to make sure to check our kids’ Halloween candy. For instance, if we didn’t, we might not know that the incident that led to the start of World War I might be tucked inside.

check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found the assassination of archduke franz ferdinand in sarajevo by serbian nationalist gavrilo princip inside a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/3EgySLKapD — everett byram (@rad_milk) October 18, 2021

That's absolutely dreadful. I was expecting this.. pic.twitter.com/oZBexxU943 — John Caffeine (@TonyPGreaves) October 18, 2021

It turns out that a Hershey bar is roughly the same size as a Nintendo Switch cartridge case.

holy heck



be sure to check your kid's halloween candy. my little brother found balan wonderworld for the nintendo switch inside of his hershey chocolate bar wrapper. pic.twitter.com/QtyyYXFwJN — Ben BOOtoli 👻 (@SuperBentendo) October 18, 2021

The hidden layer could reference a video game.

Be sure to check your kid's Halloween candy. My little sister found the Water Temple from Ocarina of Time inside her Mars Bar pic.twitter.com/MZZlE7pmCV — Ewan Gore (@EMoore_) October 19, 2021

Or a scene from one of the Real Housewives shows.

check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found kyle stealing kim richard’s god damn house inside of a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/yb0BLRAxab — Sutton Stracke Stan Account (@yolandafister) October 19, 2021

Are Kit Kat bars actually low-key modern-day versions of Pandora’s box? Discuss.

Parents please check your kids' Halloween candy. Just found all the evils of the world plus hope inside a Kit Kat bar pic.twitter.com/861OAztmpW — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) October 19, 2021

And naturally, the meme got meta as one bar contained more bars filled with bars.

check your children's Halloween candy. I found infinitely recurring Snickers inside of my child's Snickers pic.twitter.com/R5Dmflk2xw — James Grebey (@jgrebes) October 20, 2021

Halloween is just over a week away, so now that we’re in the know, we have more than enough time to prepare for the possibility of a surprise in our candy bars. There just might be a meme inside.