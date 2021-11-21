‘This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen’: Armored truck spills money on freeway, causing cash grab in viral video

An armored truck in San Diego accidentally sent bills of U.S. currency flying out a back door during a drive on the I-5, effectively stopping traffic as motorists parked and exited their vehicles to grab some of the money.

While this may sound like a dream, Fox 5 reports that California Highway Patrol Dispatchers have taken screenshots of videos such as this one that was posted to Reddit, asking anyone who may have taken some of the seemingly “free” money, to return it to their office in order to avoid criminal charges.

In the video, multiple people can be seen scrambling to grab money, even gathering it only to throw it up in the air.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” the young woman filming says.

Some of the motorists who exited their vehicles and locked their keys in the car were arrested on suspicion of having taken some of the money, according to Fox 5.

When the video made its way to r/Damnthatsinteresting, commenters began criticizing the people in it for showing their faces as they handled the bills——or planning to take any at all, as the serial number of the bills may have been flagged.

“I guess even covering your face doesn’t matter much, it is possible that the serial number of the notes has been recorded and will result in trouble if they try to spend,” wrote u/Bilbo_Boceteiro.

Another user pointed out that it would have been especially convenient for the people in the video to have been wearing masks, as they have become ubiquitous as COVID-19 continues to infect people.

“How convenient that everyone walks around with a mask in their pocket now,” u/nails_for_breakfast wrote.

One user wrote that the “free” money came with an obvious risk that “doesn’t really make it worth it.”

Fox 5 reported that two arrests have made in connection with the incident.

Today’s Top Stories