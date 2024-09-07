ayo edibiri irish

Why do people say Ayo Edebiri is Irish? Breaking down the inside joke

May the road rise to meet you, Ayo.

The world is getting to know Ayo Edebiri, and it’s safe to say they’re loving her work. In getting familiar with her sense of humor, many are wondering if The Bear actress really has ties to Ireland. The actress has shouted Ireland out on more than one occasion despite not having any genetic or national ties to the country.

If you’re chronically online, you’ll know that the actress and Ireland have become quite synonymous. But is Ayo Edebiri Irish, really?

Is Ayo Edebiri Irish?

Ayo Edebiri is not Irish. She did, however, make a joke about being Irish in March 2023, and she’s committed to the bit.

Edebiri was doing an interview with Letterboxed when she started speaking in an Irish accent and talking about her fictitious role as Jenny the Donkey in one of the year’s critically acclaimed films, The Banshees of Inisherin.

“I lived in Ireland for about four months, and I got really in character, and I was on all fours for four months, and it was really painful, but beautiful as well, and it was probably the most fulfilling part of my career,” she said.

Edebiri has continued leaning into the joke.

Edebiri gave a nod to Ireland during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards:

“I want to thank my real family, I don’t know if they have CW abroad. To everybody in Boston, Barbados, Nigeria, Ireland in many ways,” Edebiri said cheekily. “Thank you so much.”

She also shouted out Ireland at the 2024 Emmys. “Shout out to my people,” Edebiri said. “Shout out to Derry, shout out to Cork, shout out to Killarney, shout out to Dublin.”

Ayo also sported the following shirt when she was on SNL in February 2024:

Ayo Edebiri Irish memes

As a result, the idea of Ayo being Irish has become a meme. Here are few examples from across social media.

We look forward to the next “Ayo Edibiri is Irish” development.

