What does it mean if you have ‘Unc Status’? The phrase for getting older, explained

AAVE has given the internet some of its favorite terms, and unc status is one of many examples of that fact. People online have been discussing the ‘auntie life’ for ages. Now, uncles are getting their turn and a term for this era in their lives.

What does ‘Unc’ mean?

Unc can be taken to literally mean uncle. However, an uncle isn’t necessarily just a biological uncle. Any elder male figure who provides someone comfort, advice, and support can be an unc.

first saturday off in a minute and spending it cleaning the car, unc status officially verified pic.twitter.com/T8IWB1UCuz — Saeed Akil Ferguson (@saeedferguson) June 15, 2024 @saeedferguson/X

Man years ago, the Black community began referring to valued men in their community as such and since then, it has spread far and wide.

Unc status origin

Unc status memes began taking off on TikTok in the early 2020s. As many ladies on TikTok discussed being in their auntie era, people came forward with what it was like to reach that time of life.

In other words, men reflected and joked about what it was like to go from being a member of the younger generation in a family or community to an older generation.

This was my first phone. If you ever owned a phone like this, you have officially reached unc status. pic.twitter.com/qedwLQefC5 — Kevin Crow (@ItsKevinCrow) June 15, 2024 @ItsKevinCrow/X

Of course, everyone has a different definition of “older.” Some TikTokers felt they reached unc status in their early 20s, while some think the title should be reserved for the over-50 crowd.

Unc status meme examples

The phrase has taken over both TikTok and the rest of social media. Here are a few instances to better acclimate you to the term.

ik i’m turning into a old head cuz I’d rather be faded in my crib watching movies then out in the streets i’m on unc status now — Dre Gatsby 👑 (@deluludre) June 16, 2024 @deluludre/X

damn we all really reaching unc status 💔 pic.twitter.com/2gwjKZqdGh — KJ 🪐 (@K0ll3X) June 15, 2024 @K0ll3X/ X

