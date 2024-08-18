Everything we know about the Taco Bell ‘Through the Decades’ menu

Inspired by all things nostalgia, Taco Bell’s latest is a nod to the over sixty years the brand has been serving customers.

So what is their latest addition? Taco Bell is celebrating some of the greatest menu items that they no longer serve by piloting a special menu. The Through the Decades menu may have only just been announced, but it’s already got fans talking.

What is on Taco Bell’s ‘Through the Decades’ menu?

Taco Bell has curated a menu featuring one popular item from throughout the brand’s history. The Through the Decades menu will take Taco Bell fans from the store’s beginnings to the beloved brand they frequent today.

The tostada represents its inaugural era, the 60s. The original menu item consists of a crispy corn tostada shell layered with refried beans, tangy red sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

For the 70s, they have the Green Burrito. The green burrito contains savory refried beans, crunchy onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and green sauce.

Next up is the 80s, represented by the Meximelt. It contains freshly prepared daily pico de gallo, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheeses melted with seasoned beef in a tortilla.

Where can you get the Taco Bell ‘Through the Decades’ menu?

Taco Bell is testing the Through the Decades menu in select locations around Southern California. If you’re in the area, you can check out the menu from August 15 to August 21 (August 19 in Fullerton), while supplies last:

The Barranca (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606)

Brea restaurant (303 W Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821)

Fullerton restaurant (31 E Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832)

If you’re bummed out that this notalgic menu isn’t in your area, don’t fret. Taco Bell’s plan is to bring the menu nationwide. However, Taco Bell has not commented on when that will be. They will likely announce the dates contingent on how this smaller rollout performs.

How much are the Taco Bell ‘Through the Decades’ menu items?

When people hear about a nostalgia menu, nostalgia pricing immediately interests them. However, getting tacos for cents is certainly a thing of the past.

Taco Bell fans love the franchise for it’s already reasonable prices, and this menu is no exception. Here’s how much these special menu items will cost in Southern California:

60s Tostada: $2.19

70s Green Burrito $2.49

80s Meximelt $2.99

90s Beef Gordita Supreme $2.99

00s Caramel Apple Empanda $2.99

Note that prices will likely vary when they’re rolled out nationwide.

What are fans saying?

