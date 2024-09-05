Where to find the cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ on TikTok

Reality programming lives and dies on drama, whether authentic or (usually) manufactured. However, Hulu’s new The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hit the drama jackpot before even airing an episode.

The series centers around a group of eight Mormon mother influences who go by the name #MomTok. Two years ago, the group’s founder Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that she and several #MomTok members were involved in a swinging scandal that made headlines across the globe.

The scandal will serve as the central drama to Mormon Wives, but other issues are absolutely going to arise, as you might expect.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives TikTok accounts

You might find yourself watching this new program and think, “Boy, I sure can’t get enough of these eight wacky Mormons!”

Fortunately, you came to the right place. As you might imagine from the show’s concept, all eight of the Mormon wives are on TikTok and very active.

Here’s where to follow each one.

Taylor Frankie Paul — (@taylorfrankiepaul)

On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor is the HMIC (Head Mom in Charge). Her TikTok is a fun mix of drama and moments of raising her three kids. Taylor’s TikTok has also exacerbated much of the drama within #MomTok.

Jennifer Affleck — (@jenniferaffleckk)

If you’re thrown by the name, consider yourself not alone. However, yes, it is that Affleck family, as Jennifer is married to Zac Affleck, Ben’s cousin. Jennifer’s TikTok documents her home time with Zach and their two kids. There’s also a good amount of travel content, if you’re into that.

Demi Engemann — (@demilucymay)

The follower count on Demi’s TikTok is a bit more modest than some of the other #MomTokers, but the content is no less worth a look. Demi leads a blended family with her husband, Brett and his two teen sons. There’s also a daughter from Demi’s first marriage who pops up.

Whitney Leavitt — (@whitneyleavitt)

Whitney’s one of the original #MomTokers, and with her 2 million followers, she’s been at the forefront of promotion for the new show. That being said, Whitney’s account also features dancing with her husband, cooking with her kids, and joking about her current pregnancy.

Mikayla Matthews — (@mikaylamatthews)

Mikayla’s TikTok puts the focus on the mom part of #MomTok, as she’s a mother of two in her twenties. We’ll see Mikayla’s morning routines, her trips to the store with her kids, and even her struggle with chronic eczema.

Mayci Neeley — (@maycineeley)

Of all the #MomTok members, Mayci may be the least drama-forward. Mayci mainly uses her account to post videos with her friends, husband and two kids. Mayci also had to defend her decision to join the reality show after some backlash from the Mormon community. Oh, she also has her own brand of fertility gummies!

Jessi Ngatikaura — (@_justjessiiii)

Jessi has a hair salon and isn’t afraid to plug it on her TikTok. She and her husband Jordan are also building their dream home, which gets frequent documentation.

Layla Taylor — (@laylaleannetaylor)

Layla’s TikTok is all about her journey as a “single boy mom.” She divorced her son’s father before the Hulu show and is ready to singly mingle. She’s also maybe the most outwardly Mormon.

Catch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, on Hulu.

