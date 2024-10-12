Sadie Sandler is a rising star: What to know about Adam Sandler’s daughter

Adam Sandler‘s oldest daughter, Sadie Sandler, is all grown up. She is now 18 years old and preparing to embark on a public life of her own. She seems interested in following in her dad’s footsteps, though there’s more to Sadie Sandler that you might not know about.

While there isn’t a lot that is publicly known about her, here’s what we do know about Saide.

Sadie was just two the first time she appeared in a movie with her dad.

Sadie Sandler first appeared on screen in 2008’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan alongside her dad at the age of two. The same year, she appeared in Bedtime Stories. She’d go on to appear in 19 titles, nearly all with her father.

She was the one who got to tell her dad their family was growing.

In an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2008, Adam Sandler shared how Sadie was the one to tell him that he and his wife, Jackie Sandler, were expecting their second child.

“She did it so cute. And we had no idea this was going to happen. I came home at night and [Jackie] kept saying, ‘Sadie wants to give you a present,’ and normally Sadie falls asleep around 8. It was like quarter of 9 and I just got back from working. I said ‘I’ll be in, in a minute.’ And she’s like, ‘But Sadie wants to give…’ ‘Alright, alright,’ and I didn’t know what was going on,” he recalled.

“Then Sadie hands me a little something, like a gift. And I was, ‘Aww, that’s nice, Sadie, thank you.’ Then Jackie kept saying ‘Open it up, open it up.’ And I open it up and it was one of those pregnancy tests and I was like ‘Woowww.’”

Like her dad, Sadie has also worked in voice acting.

Sadie has lent her talents to all three Hotel Transylvania movies, and she has appeared in the family’s most recent effort, the animated Leo.

She’s got a pretty good singing voice, too.

Sadie has shown off an impressive voice while appearing with her dad in a few of his live performances throughout 2022.

Her dad got a little nervous about her growing up.

As the first born, she’s shared a special bond with her parents. Of course, that makes for some tough moments as the kids are growing up. In an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019.

“You know, I drive around with her and her friends and I hear them talking about boys now. It’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys. Five years ago, when they would mention the kid’s name, I would be like, ‘I love that kid.’ Now, I get very jumpy,” he joked.

“They got little tiny mustaches and they’re all a little tall and their bodies aren’t making much sense. And I see them make eye contact with my kid. It’s very weird to see your kid lock eyes with a boy while they’re talking. Just like, ‘Whoa, you lock with daddy’s eyes, man.’”

Adam Levine performed at her bat mitzvah in 2019

Adam Sandler decided to reach out to the singer somewhat last minute to provide a special surprise for Sadie’s special day. As fate would have it, the plans worked for everyone.

“I text him, ‘I’m sorry to do this to you, my kid’s getting bat mitzvah’d Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible,’” he told Jimmy Kimmel, explaining he didn’t expect a response but was surprised when Levine agreed. It turns out the venue was one he’d visited for bar and bat mitzvahs he attended as a teen.

