Adam Sandler describes his iconic style to TikTok street interviewer: ‘I don’t think about it too much’

Adam Sandler is known for many things; his comedy is high on that list, sure. However, his fashion (or anti-fashion) sense is nearly as high.

Adam Sandler style aka Sandlercore

Sandler has become notorious over the years for wearing kind of whatever he feels like, both in public but also in his films. (Have you seen his wardrobe in the Grown-Ups films? Eat your heart out, Edith Head.)

The style has even coined the term “Sandlercore.”

Adam Sandler’s wardrobe choices got a bit of a deep dive this week on TikTok’s Mystery Fashionist channel. Interviewed on the street, “Adam from Brooklyn” gets a quick opportunity to explain his approach to threads.

The host tells Sandler that he “always got that drip,” as he stands there in the most Sandleriest outfit imaginable: high socks, mismatched sneakers, colorful shorts, and a t-shirt with zip-up.

What’s behind Adam Sandler’s style?

“Whatever is in the closet, I grab it,” says Sandler. “I got a lot of the same socks. The underwear’s kind of similar too.”

The Billy Madison star explains what leads to him choosing a particular article of clothing each day. “I grab it. I don’t think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving.”

The host then asks Sandler about the five pieces of clothing he cannot live without. That list includes socks with his kids’ faces on them, sneakers, his shorts (though his current pair may be too short, he says), a goofy t-shirt, and his zip-up, which he got five years ago and forgot about.

Finally, the host asks Sandler what a common misconception about him is. “People don’t realize I’m 6’5.”

