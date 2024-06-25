‘I can’t think of anything worse’: Some people are ‘rawdogging’ entire plane rides—and bragging about it

The concept of rawdogging flights has recently become a viral issue. Just sitting, doing nothing on a long flight seems like psychotic behavior, but many are finding the benefits in it. But why?
What is rawdogging a flight?
We all have our different ways of preparing for a long flight. Maybe we’ll bring a book. Perhaps our iPad will entertain us with countless hours of Netflix-ery. Or maybe all we need is our headphones and a solid in-flight entertainment selection.
However, for many, that’s all changing.
It all started when TikToker @oiwudini posted a video of his own experience zoning out at high altitudes.
@oiwudini 🧘🏻♂️ #fyp ♬ The Only Thing They Fear Is You – De8ed
“Just rawdogged a 7 hour flight (new personal best),” he captioned. “No headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible. The power of my mind knows no bounds.”
Despite the objective insanity of the “no water” element, the practice has divided the internet, while bringing some out of the woodwork to admit their rawdogging tendencies and, when pressed, defend them.
@cookestraveltok Queen Pat 😇 #travel #airplane #traveltok #europe #traveltiktok #europe2023 #swissair #airline ♬ original sound – SophiAndyTravel
@cookestraveltok Replying to @Sav Pio how to survive a long flight with no distractions from the source herself: Patsy girly #travel #travelhacks #howtotravel #airplane ♬ original sound – SophiAndyTravel
It makes sense when you think about it. Given our ultra-stimulating technological age, a little bit of separation sounds nice. Moreover, experts say that such a practice may have actual health benefits, as the body is forced to go through a “dopamine detox” in such situations.
The internet reacts to “rawdogging flights”
A recent GQ article about men’s tendencies to rawdog flights, in particular, has the internet abuzz.
So what do you think? Will this influence your next flight? Are you reading this on a flight right now in defiance of the very concept? Either way, Seinfeld already covered this.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.