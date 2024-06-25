‘I can’t think of anything worse’: Some people are ‘rawdogging’ entire plane rides—and bragging about it

The concept of rawdogging flights has recently become a viral issue. Just sitting, doing nothing on a long flight seems like psychotic behavior, but many are finding the benefits in it. But why?

What is rawdogging a flight?

We all have our different ways of preparing for a long flight. Maybe we’ll bring a book. Perhaps our iPad will entertain us with countless hours of Netflix-ery. Or maybe all we need is our headphones and a solid in-flight entertainment selection.

However, for many, that’s all changing.

It all started when TikToker @oiwudini posted a video of his own experience zoning out at high altitudes.

“Just rawdogged a 7 hour flight (new personal best),” he captioned. “No headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible. The power of my mind knows no bounds.”

Despite the objective insanity of the “no water” element, the practice has divided the internet, while bringing some out of the woodwork to admit their rawdogging tendencies and, when pressed, defend them.

It makes sense when you think about it. Given our ultra-stimulating technological age, a little bit of separation sounds nice. Moreover, experts say that such a practice may have actual health benefits, as the body is forced to go through a “dopamine detox” in such situations.

The internet reacts to “rawdogging flights”

A recent GQ article about men’s tendencies to rawdog flights, in particular, has the internet abuzz.

I am not rawdogging a flight when I do this. being trapped in a tin can for a long time means I am given free rein to prance about in my medieval mind palace https://t.co/OnrSE3lAWL — kate wagner (@mcmansionhell) June 25, 2024

I’m not “rawdogging” a 3+ hour flight. I’m dissociating, fantasizing, integrating my shadow, machinating, etc during my 3+ hour flight. — cumputervillain (@cumputervillain) June 24, 2024

respectfully, you are not "rawdogging" if you watch the flight map. Puddy was staring at the back of the seat in front of him. man up https://t.co/PO60v86Dox — hawk tuah appreciator (@youwouldntpost) June 24, 2024

I can't think of anyone worse that Rawdogging a flight. Give me the booze, put on the movie, bring them snacks, I'll put the pod on. https://t.co/4SMetcbt0M — Glynnzito (@GlynnErnesto) June 25, 2024

I just want it to be known I was "raw-dogging" flights way before it was cool because my crippling anxiety and fear of flying made it impossible for me to distract myself in the air. — Jason Atwell (@JasonAtwell14) June 24, 2024

Getting tagged a lot so:



1) I was not interviewed



2) Watching the flight map disqualifies it as “rawdogging”, but sometimes I briefly indulge on international flights



3) I used to take an edible before most flights but it makes it harder to rawdog so I stopped https://t.co/GFRGi1Vyw2 — Patrick Sullivan (@BasicMountain) June 24, 2024

Bro I'm so gonna rawdog this flight, no music, no headphones, no movies, just 11 hours of staring out of the window or at the flight map. I'm built different. — Dave 🅱️reens (@BaldBreens) June 24, 2024

maybe even more interesting than people doing this on flights is “rawdogging” entering the mainstream lexicon as an acceptable verb lol https://t.co/l2b567Pxur — sophie (@netcapgirl) June 24, 2024

So what do you think? Will this influence your next flight? Are you reading this on a flight right now in defiance of the very concept? Either way, Seinfeld already covered this.

