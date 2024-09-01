Grill master: Everything to know about Post Malone’s new teeth

It’s challenging to look at superstar rapper Post Malone and not think, “well, that’s certainly a choice.” What’s more is, you could be referring to about seven things.

However, one of the guy’s most signature aspects of his look is his distinctive Post Malone teeth, which are a true cornucopia of wonder, mystery, and more hardware than Sandler’s store in Uncut Gems.

What’s up with Post Malone’s teeth?

Post’s music is notorious for evolving and mixing genres, and his mouth is no different. The “Circles” artist recently unveiled a fresh new set of teeth in the form of a custom diamond-encrusted set of teeth.

Here’s a close-up photo of Post performing at Bonnaroo in June showcasing the new teeth:

Specifically, the new pearly somethings are a set of porcelain veneers with two 12-carat diamond fangs.

You know, normal mouth stuff.

Who is behind Post Malone’s toothscaping?

Celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly performed the procedure, which apparently took months of planning. According to Connelly, the project was one of the most rewarding and challenging of his career.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done something of this magnitude,” Connelly told E! News. “I’ve done little diamonds here and there that have been inlaid inside a veneer, but this is the entire tooth.”

This procedure isn’t the first Connelly’s done for rappers and big-time celebs, with his previous work including Shaq, Kanye West, Gunna, and Lil Yachty’s $1 million diamond-filled grill.

Nothing could have prepared me for the Instagram account of Ye’s evil dentist pic.twitter.com/emwShn2Yzo — Nougat Hand Bank (@WireRacing) August 8, 2024

How much do Post Malone’s teeth cost?

The cost of this procedure? $1.6 million. Yeah, Delta probably ain’t covering much of that.

Do these “teeth” work?

Apparently so, as Post can eat, drink, and function just the same as someone with a regular, normally-priced mouth.

Such a valuable smile comes with its dangers, of course.

On a trip to Rome, Post revealed in Esquire that he nearly lost one of his $600,000 fangs in a chicken nugget. (Side note: Why ya getting chicken nuggets in Rome, Malone?!) “I’m like, ‘…Man, I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers,’’ he said.

Thankfully, the tooth was retrieved utilizing pliers and a pizza tripod as a retrieval device. The diamond was re-applied by a local dentist.

