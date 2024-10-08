T-Pain, Charlie Puth, and the rest of TikTok are taking the ‘Perfect Pitch Challenge’

Perfect pitch is a superpower. For those of you who didn’t grow up theater kids, perfect pitch is the ability to sing any note dead on with just a prompt.

Featured Video

For instance, someone says, “sing an A flat” and the perfect pitcher sings an exact A flat. It’s wild stuff, but it’s more achievable the more time you spend working with music. However, it’s not always that simple, as a recent TikTok challenge has shown.

The Perfect Pitch challenge has taken over the ‘Tok. No, I’m not talking about the competition where people try to watch all Perfect Pitch films plus the spinoff series without blinking. Rather, in this Perfect Pitch challenge, users attempt to nail notes out of thin air in order to get little digital balls through digital wooden blocks using the “do-re-mi” scale. The results are amusingly all over the map, which just makes it all the more impressive when someone lands one.

Here are a few key attempts and folks, the spectrum for this one is wide:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally, the real treat of any musical challenge is watching music industry pros try their hand at it. Let’s see how T-Pain did!

Charlie Puth is known far and wide for his perfect pitch, so surely he should nail this challenge.

Advertisement

…and he does! The twist there was no twist!

Have you tried the Perfect Pitch challenge? Get on it, golden throats!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.