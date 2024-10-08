T-Pain, Charlie Puth, and the rest of TikTok are taking the ‘Perfect Pitch Challenge’

Perfect pitch is a superpower. For those of you who didn’t grow up theater kids, perfect pitch is the ability to sing any note dead on with just a prompt.
For instance, someone says, “sing an A flat” and the perfect pitcher sings an exact A flat. It’s wild stuff, but it’s more achievable the more time you spend working with music. However, it’s not always that simple, as a recent TikTok challenge has shown.
The Perfect Pitch challenge has taken over the ‘Tok. No, I’m not talking about the competition where people try to watch all Perfect Pitch films plus the spinoff series without blinking. Rather, in this Perfect Pitch challenge, users attempt to nail notes out of thin air in order to get little digital balls through digital wooden blocks using the “do-re-mi” scale. The results are amusingly all over the map, which just makes it all the more impressive when someone lands one.
Here are a few key attempts and folks, the spectrum for this one is wide:
@paulandmorgan0 Singing has never been his thing #foryou #viral ♬ original sound – paulandmorgan0
@minajoksimovicc #perfectpitchfilter ♬ Stealthy mischief(1088178) – KBYS
@nastalapo
Fein 👹♬ Nocturne (Chopin) calm piano solo – もつ
@sunny.beauty.and Impression of that one viral sound #viralfilter #filterfun #doremifa #forupage #fyp #singing ♬ original sound – sunny beauty and stuff
@rbalanas
Work smarter not harder♬ original sound – Roberts Balanas
@ethankenna
Close enough♬ original sound – Ethan Kenna
@platinummoon Replying to @Eagle has landed 🦅 why is everyone going nuts over this filter?? #singer #perfectpitch #perfectpitchchallenge #doremi #filter #trend ♬ original sound – Platinum Moon
@gracefulspmu Crying #pitchchallenge ♬ original sound – Graceful SPMU
@lianajadee
Close enough 😂♬ original sound – Liana Jade
@joaosandoval.violin EU NÃO SOU COMO VOCÊS! 🎻🤷🏾♂️ #violino #violin #fy #fyp ♬ som original – Joaosandoval.violin
@garron_music ♬ no music – Jeroan Drive
@chunkz
Easy peasy♬ original sound – Chunkz
Naturally, the real treat of any musical challenge is watching music industry pros try their hand at it. Let’s see how T-Pain did!
Charlie Puth is known far and wide for his perfect pitch, so surely he should nail this challenge.
@charlieputh
Goodbye Brazil I will see you next time♬ original sound – Charlie Puth
…and he does! The twist there was no twist!
Have you tried the Perfect Pitch challenge? Get on it, golden throats!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.