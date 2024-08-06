Nick Offerman pens song for former Trump voters: ‘Proud to be a Kamala man who has quit the GOP’

A new political song has entered the arena from Nick Offerman about Kamala Harris and former Trump voters.

Ever since the announcement of Kamala Harris’ run for president a few weeks back, there have been several different fundraising zooms of, essentially “(A CERTAIN GROUP OF PEOPLE) for Kamala.” Black women had one. White dudes had one. And last night, comedians had one.

On August 5th, a group that included Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Mark Hamill and Rosie O’Donnell gathered for a virtual rally that included a very special presentation from Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman.

What is the new song by Nick Offerman?

Offerman took on the Zoom spotlight sporting a mustache/mutton chop combo that would make a Civil War general blush in envy. “I think there are going to be a lot of republicans, who for obvious reasons are Kamala-curious, who are gonna be tuning in,” he said, “so I’ve written a song for the evening from the point of view of one of these republicans that might have once been blind but can now see a way clear to decency.”

Offerman proceeded to strum an acoustic guitar and launch into a folksy protest song worthy of Pete Seeger. Actually, make that Lee Greenwood, as it becomes clear quickly that the song is set to the tune of Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Lyrics to “Proud To Be A Kamala Man” get political

The song touches on pretty much every questionable action of Donnie T’s over the past near-decade while throwing recent JD Vance jokes in for good measure because, like, yeah.

“So I’m proud to be on Kamala’s side, where I know I’ll never see some spray-tanned tool denying a girl her ethnic identity,” Offerman sang. “And JD Vance looks like a baby’s butt underneath that creepy beard. So I’ll say it loud and I’ll sing it proud, those guys are f***ing weird.”

Actor Nick Offerman joined Comics for Kamala and sang a song for Republicans.



I’m dead!



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DZdMVfcsbb — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 6, 2024

If you find yourself thinking Ron Swanson would never, there’s something to that. Offerman’s iconic Parks and Recreation character was an anti-government, aggrieved breakfast-loving crank with a heart of gold. Offerman also recently appeared as a fictional, fascist president in Alex Garland’s Civil War film. (Hey, the mutton chops kinda make sense now?)

Monday’s Comics for Kamala call raised $530,000—and, apparently, many chuckles.

