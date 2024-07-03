Lily Allen has started selling photos of her feet on OnlyFans

“I’m not there yet, but y’know, I’m also not saying no,” British singer Lily Allen said two weeks ago—but apparently that was enough time for her to decide, as she is now officially a foot content creator on OnlyFans.

Why has Lily Allen started selling feet pics on OnlyFans?

While OnlyFans is commonly known as a safe, legal way for sex workers to make money selling videos and photos to their fans, it can also be used to promote other more innocuous material that isn’t explicit.

Lily Allen first floated the idea on a podcast she runs with her best friend Miquita Oliver called Miss Me? where she revealed that she was highly rated on Wikifeet, with a perfect five-star rating. The website’s user base rates celebrities’ feet on a scale from “ugly” to “beautiful” and shares images found across social media platforms, whether the celebrities intended to show off their digits or not.

In their kink-themed podcast episode ‘Listen B-itch! The Sex Stool,’ the singer revealed to Miquita, “I have been posting stuff on my Instagram because we’ve been working and doing photoshoots and stuff, and there’s been a few instances where my feet have been out, and I’ve been getting quite a lot of messages from people asking me for foot content for money.”

She went on to add, “I’m not there yet, but y’know, I’m also not saying no.”

So who informed Lily Allen about her impressive rating on Wikifeet?

“Harriet, my nail lady,” Lily revealed. “She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘It’s not a no, it’s not a no.’”

Her manicurist told the singer that should could make “a lot of money” by selling photos of her feet online, a fact that has been solidified for her because of comments she gets on her social media posts.

“I have five stars on Wikifeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet,” Lily said proudly.

Miquita asked her BFF, “Would you leave Miss Me? to just do content for OnlyFans?” And Lily replied with a simple, “Yeah.”

Hopefully, for Miquita’s sake, she didn’t mean that, as Lily has officially made an OnlyFans account called Lily Allen FTSE500 (@lilyallenftse500) with the cheeky profile bio, “Just dipping my toes in.”

Her posts aren’t available to non-subscribers, but for $10/month, fans can see exclusive photos of the British singer’s feet. She currently has seven posts up, with 511 likes, 89 of those on a post captioned, “sole trader.” Her captions are delightfully cheeky, saying in one, “La Dolce Feeta!” and in her first post on the site, “just bought these at the airport. Will take them off later 😜”

Now that Lily Allen has started up her OnlyFans, she shared a link to her new profile on an Instagram Story along with photos from a trip she took with her husband, actor David Harbour.

She seems to be having fun with her newfound role as a foot content OnlyFans creator.