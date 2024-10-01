Lana Del Rey just married a swamp tour guide, and the internet has memes

Louisiana swamp tour guides get all the girls.
Lana Del Rey loves to keep fans guessing. The Grammy-winning croon queen shocked many when last week, on September 26th, 2024, she married Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana swamp tour guide. The two evidently wed at a waterside venue in Des Allemands, Louisiana.
The development seemingly came out of nowhere, as Lana’s relationship with Dufrene was only recently made public. Lana even very recently denied that the two were in a relationship.
However, the two seem to have at least known each other for the past five years. How do we know? Well, in 2019, Lana posted photos of herself taking a freaking Louisiana swamp tour with the guy, and fans have speculated that it’s where they first met.
When PopCrave announced the pairing in August of this year, Lana was quick to jump into the Instagram comments talking about the new relationship to deny the rumors with a simple “No.”
However, that wasn’t the case. It seems their relationship may have been going on in private for much longer. Earlier this year, in March, Lana wore a necklace with a “J”, which people assumed was about some other guy with a “J” name:
But now we know, it’s a “J” for Jeremy.
(Full disclosure: I went to college with Lizzie Grant and also got married last week. If this pattern continues, stay tuned for articles by Lana Del Rey right here on the Daily Dot dot com.)
Social media reacts to Lana Del Rey’s marriage
Either way, the Internet has some thoughts on this development, with many taking on meme form.
Let’s take a gander!
Here’s hoping for a long and happy marriage for these two lovebirds (somewhat for my own sake, to be honest).
