Lana Del Rey just married a swamp tour guide, and the internet has memes

Lana Del Rey loves to keep fans guessing. The Grammy-winning croon queen shocked many when last week, on September 26th, 2024, she married Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana swamp tour guide. The two evidently wed at a waterside venue in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

The development seemingly came out of nowhere, as Lana’s relationship with Dufrene was only recently made public. Lana even very recently denied that the two were in a relationship.

However, the two seem to have at least known each other for the past five years. How do we know? Well, in 2019, Lana posted photos of herself taking a freaking Louisiana swamp tour with the guy, and fans have speculated that it’s where they first met.

Lana Del Rey is reportedly dating an alligator tour guide named Jeremy Dufrene. pic.twitter.com/R2SzDegkZI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2024

When PopCrave announced the pairing in August of this year, Lana was quick to jump into the Instagram comments talking about the new relationship to deny the rumors with a simple “No.”

However, that wasn’t the case. It seems their relationship may have been going on in private for much longer. Earlier this year, in March, Lana wore a necklace with a “J”, which people assumed was about some other guy with a “J” name:

💬| Speculation around Lana Del Rey’s supposed relationship with Jack Donoghue has continued after she wore a “J” necklace to a dinner at California last weekend. pic.twitter.com/5vRYykw5lv — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) March 13, 2024

But now we know, it’s a “J” for Jeremy.

(Full disclosure: I went to college with Lizzie Grant and also got married last week. If this pattern continues, stay tuned for articles by Lana Del Rey right here on the Daily Dot dot com.)

Social media reacts to Lana Del Rey’s marriage

Either way, the Internet has some thoughts on this development, with many taking on meme form.

Let’s take a gander!

The pic of Lana Del Rey’s wedding ring just dropped pic.twitter.com/WfmyQGZ1Pq — Margaret 🧸 (@margarekwa) September 27, 2024

me at lana del rey’s wedding: pic.twitter.com/U7CRArh2p3 — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) September 27, 2024

lana del rey picking a husband pic.twitter.com/1unJOFsrN8 — lina (@evermoresivy) September 27, 2024

lana del rey’s new pet singing at the venue pic.twitter.com/XFqav1WoBM — alfonso ☼ ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ (@ctrlalfonso) September 27, 2024

Lana del rey in 9 months:



pic.twitter.com/4YdRfNuVU2 — 𝘈𝘣𝘩𝘪 🎀 (@torturedabhi) September 27, 2024

them:

lana del rey married the alligator guy!



gen z on tiktok:

1.1M views on this video pic.twitter.com/B4W9QcScXb — Danielle Vermeer (@DLVermeer) September 28, 2024

lana del rey picking a husband pic.twitter.com/oY2I7eYmqQ — Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Rattled (@lesbeyonsay) September 27, 2024

lana del rey taking her husband’s alligators for a walk after the wedding pic.twitter.com/Ilta8H7S75 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) September 27, 2024

going on twitter and coming across the news that Lana del Rey married an elderly man, republican trumpist and possibly with erection difficultiespic.twitter.com/HYEnwU4NHn — mi ᶜʳᶠ (@exhaustedk) September 27, 2024

Close enough welcome back Lana Del Rey’s husband https://t.co/cyS5FtQYSu — Mouse | Nap Era | 💙⚰️🪦🕊️•🐜🗑️👍 (@adybpt) September 30, 2024

Here’s hoping for a long and happy marriage for these two lovebirds (somewhat for my own sake, to be honest).

