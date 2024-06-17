Jonathan Groff won his first Tony Award last night and the internet is celebrating

Jonathan Groff is a very hard guy to root against. This year, Groff’s been lighting up the stage as Frank in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

Since bursting onto the Broadway scene in Spring Awakening, Groff has gained a reputation as a top talent, a genuine joy, and an all-around pleasure to work with. (Plus, anyone who’s voluntarily besties with Lea Michele must be a damn Brother Theresa.) A few Frozen films and a freakin’ Hamilton later, and Groff’s voice has most likely been a regular presence in every home. However, despite his sterling reputation, Groff had never taken home the coveted Tony Award.

And some theater fans have had some…let’s say “strong feelings” about that. Including Groff’s own costar:

The topic even permeated yesterday’s performance of Merrily:

merrily we roll along stopped briefly yesterday because after frank's (jonathan groff's) line about possibly winning a tony, the crowd erupted into applause 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/eQreOSN4Zk — thnks fr th oomfie sx 🥐 (@hbokujokiriya) June 17, 2024

Until last night…

Toward the end of the three-hour Tony ceremony, Groff was announced as Tony winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. The entire auditorium exploded with elation. No one was more thrilled than Merrily co-star (and fellow Tony winner) Daniel Radcliffe, who apparated over to show his support, which Groff had very recently reciprocated.

Daniel Radcliffe running across the audience to hug first-time Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff…okay I’m crying #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/6mqKHK3gcS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 17, 2024

Good morning I am never going to recover from Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe both winning Tonys and having a breakdown when the other one wins. pic.twitter.com/YFHox8ABRG — Claire (@coasterclairee) June 17, 2024

Right away, Groff’s speech was peppered with grateful tears as he spoke about his love for the theater community and his experience coming out during “Spring Awakening.” Groff also took special time to highlight his family’s support,“My family knew the life-saving power of fanning the flame of a young person’s passion without judgment…I walk through life with an open heart because you let me know that I could.” It was impossible to not be happy for the guy.

Despite the fact that Groff is only 39 year of age, his Tony award felt beyond overdue to the theater community. As one X user puts it…

for those who don’t watch musical theatre jonathan groff winning the tony is like dicaprio winning the oscar #tonyawards https://t.co/XmUNsgfYX4 — jae cr: adsom1 (@WICKEDMINYARD) June 17, 2024

Exactly. The Groff heads on the internet at large were understandably elated at the win, with the reactions as delightful as the man himself.

tony award winner jonathan groff pic.twitter.com/77ruubnpOt — fran (@moulinroyals) June 17, 2024

jonathan groff’s tony is long overdue considering he should’ve automatically been handed one the minute he gave us this pic.twitter.com/SLneg4uMJB — italian girl from new york (@anewbrain) June 17, 2024

spring awakening nation, mind hunter nation, hamilton nation, frozen nation, glee nation, jonathan groff is FINALLY a tony winner pic.twitter.com/JeVAkCw1yH — maría celeste 🪩 (@agirlnamedairam) June 17, 2024

how did it feel to witness jonathan groff finally win a tony?



me:

pic.twitter.com/vuN9kDqPEI — emma⟢🐈‍⬛ (@cosmicoraline) June 17, 2024

JONATHAN GROFF WON HIS FIRST TONY THANK YOU TO THE ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/z7nHVALalA — 🏳️‍🌈 (@philsadelphia) June 17, 2024

Waking up in a world where Jonathan Groff has a tony pic.twitter.com/tUWDPrT0DH — morticia (@bonesndall) June 17, 2024



So good work, Groff. The internet is very proud of you!

TONY AWARD WINNER JONATHAN GROFF pic.twitter.com/TN5XZgw78a — Jonathan Groff Daily (@dailyjgroff) June 17, 2024

