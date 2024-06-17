Jonathan Groff won his first Tony Award last night and the internet is celebrating

Jonathan Groff is a very hard guy to root against. This year, Groff’s been lighting up the stage as Frank in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.
Since bursting onto the Broadway scene in Spring Awakening, Groff has gained a reputation as a top talent, a genuine joy, and an all-around pleasure to work with. (Plus, anyone who’s voluntarily besties with Lea Michele must be a damn Brother Theresa.) A few Frozen films and a freakin’ Hamilton later, and Groff’s voice has most likely been a regular presence in every home. However, despite his sterling reputation, Groff had never taken home the coveted Tony Award.
And some theater fans have had some…let’s say “strong feelings” about that. Including Groff’s own costar:
The topic even permeated yesterday’s performance of Merrily:
Until last night…
Toward the end of the three-hour Tony ceremony, Groff was announced as Tony winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. The entire auditorium exploded with elation. No one was more thrilled than Merrily co-star (and fellow Tony winner) Daniel Radcliffe, who apparated over to show his support, which Groff had very recently reciprocated.
Right away, Groff’s speech was peppered with grateful tears as he spoke about his love for the theater community and his experience coming out during “Spring Awakening.” Groff also took special time to highlight his family’s support,“My family knew the life-saving power of fanning the flame of a young person’s passion without judgment…I walk through life with an open heart because you let me know that I could.” It was impossible to not be happy for the guy.
Despite the fact that Groff is only 39 year of age, his Tony award felt beyond overdue to the theater community. As one X user puts it…
Exactly. The Groff heads on the internet at large were understandably elated at the win, with the reactions as delightful as the man himself.
So good work, Groff. The internet is very proud of you!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.