Jon Stewart is returning to host ‘The Daily Show’ in 2024, and people have feelings about the decision

Yup, you read that headline correctly: after a nine-year absence, we’re officially getting Jon Stewart back as our host on The Daily Show!
But, before you get too excited, there is a catch or two.
The iconic host—who was the face of the show from 1999 through 2015—will only be returning to the beloved Comedy Central series one night a week, and only through the 2024 election season.
For those not following The Daily Show host saga, the program has been without a consistent host since late 2022 when Trevor Noah exited the role after seven consecutive years. In the time since they’ve relied on a recurring cycle of correspondents from the show (as well as some outside celebrity guests) taking turns hosting the show. However, the situation had apparently become so dire that correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was spotted mouthing “please hire a host” at the 2024 Emmys.
Of the decision, a statement made by the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, stated: “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”
After exiting The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart continued his work in television, hosting his own program on Apple TV+, The Problem with Jon Stewart, which was cancelled last fall. He also acts as an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Naturally, fans were very excited to hear we’re getting Stewart back—even if it’s for a limited time—and took to X to share their feelings (and best jokes):
Stewart will return to The Daily Show beginning Monday, Feb. 12, and will act as the host for the show every Monday night until 2025, while the remainder of the weekdays will continue utilizing their cycle of correspondents.