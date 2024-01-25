Jon Stewart is returning to host ‘The Daily Show’ in 2024, and people have feelings about the decision

Yup, you read that headline correctly: after a nine-year absence, we’re officially getting Jon Stewart back as our host on The Daily Show!

But, before you get too excited, there is a catch or two.

The iconic host—who was the face of the show from 1999 through 2015—will only be returning to the beloved Comedy Central series one night a week, and only through the 2024 election season.

Jon Stewart is returning to "The Daily Show" after nearly a decade away. He'll host one night a week and also serve as executive producer. https://t.co/11FvapCL4M pic.twitter.com/cnizufqkCK — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2024

For those not following The Daily Show host saga, the program has been without a consistent host since late 2022 when Trevor Noah exited the role after seven consecutive years. In the time since they’ve relied on a recurring cycle of correspondents from the show (as well as some outside celebrity guests) taking turns hosting the show. However, the situation had apparently become so dire that correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was spotted mouthing “please hire a host” at the 2024 Emmys.

chill fam I was trying to do that in the low 😂😂 https://t.co/kW1AD4yxhN — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 16, 2024

Of the decision, a statement made by the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, stated: “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

After exiting The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart continued his work in television, hosting his own program on Apple TV+, The Problem with Jon Stewart, which was cancelled last fall. He also acts as an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Naturally, fans were very excited to hear we’re getting Stewart back—even if it’s for a limited time—and took to X to share their feelings (and best jokes):

Jon Stewart returning to The Daily Show may just save democracy. — MM  (@adgirlMM) January 24, 2024

Jon Stewart hosting The Daily Show but just on Mondays is basically a ripoff of my idea that a week should only be one day long. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 24, 2024

If you're unfamiliar with his work, this is the popcorn gif guy https://t.co/GTlGG2qd0B — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 24, 2024

Jon Stewart coming back to The Daily Show is like Jordan coming out of retirement in ‘95. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 24, 2024

jon stewart back on the daily show. hillary doing cringe posts. overhyped republicans dropping out of the presidential. get the skinny jeans out of the attic, the 2010's are back baby. — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) January 24, 2024

When they make you do five rounds of interviews and then go “sorry we’re hiring internally” https://t.co/i29ZqqMX5s — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) January 24, 2024

Stewart will return to The Daily Show beginning Monday, Feb. 12, and will act as the host for the show every Monday night until 2025, while the remainder of the weekdays will continue utilizing their cycle of correspondents.