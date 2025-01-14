‘I’ll take him over Musk’: MrBeast’s surprise offer to buy TikTok has everyone in the bargaining stage of grief

Wealthy YouTuber MrBeast tweeted about buying TikTok before it’s banned in the U.S., dividing an internet already conflicted about the app. It’s unclear whether the X post by MrBeast saying he would purchase the company was serious, as he likely can’t afford it, but that didn’t stop everyone from reacting like it’s real.

Rumors also circulated on Monday that TikTok’s current owners were considering selling to Elon Musk, but they strongly denied these allegations when asked. If TikTok’s owners do not sell by Jan. 19, the app will become inaccessible to U.S. users.

What did MrBeast say about buying TikTok?

Late on Monday, YouTube’s highest-earning content creator seemed to cave to the idea of buying the rights to operate TikTok in the U.S.

“Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned,” he wrote in a Jan. 13 post.

This may have been nothing more than a bid for attention (which MrBeast is very adept at getting). The post has drawn 17.1 million views so far plus 370,000 likes and many thousands of comments either loving or hating the idea.

‘I’ll take him over Musk’

Reactions to the MrBeast post depend largely on how each individual feels about both TikTok and the YouTuber. People are already divided on the app and whether we’d all be better off without it. Even some MrBeast fans would rather he just let it die in the U.S. Some of those who appreciate TikTok would prefer it in anyone’s hands but Musk’s.

“Ok honestly even though I’m not a huge fan of Mr.Beast…I’ll take him over Muskrat any day,” said @EnchantedLooBae.

The media personality himself is also a controversial figure. MrBeast, real name James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, has faced accusations of fostering a difficult working environment, bullying employees, rigging contests, misleading fans, and knowingly employing a registered sex offender.

“This would be like Elon buying Twitter all over again,” wrote @mashumattchu. “No thanks.”

Despite the controversies, MrBeast has millions of fans who are now extremely hyped about the idea of him owning TikTok. Those who love both him and the app are set to be the most disappointed if this doesn’t happen.

Can MrBeast afford TikTok?

According to Forbes, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance would likely seek $40-50 billion if they chose to divest from U.S. operations. Although MrBeast may technically be a billionaire, his net worth is estimated at just $1 billion.

Of course, he could find a partner or two if he really wanted to get this done. In a follow-up tweet posted today, MrBeast claimed that other wealthy individuals have reached out to him about buying TikTok.

“Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off,” he said.

He did say “unironically,” but the deadline is close and previous allegations of dishonesty could make this post ring hollow for some.

TikTok shuts down rumors about selling to Elon Musk

Not long before Mr Beast’s post, Bloomberg reported that “people familiar with the matter” told them Chinese officials were considering selling the U.S. operation of TikTok to the man who bought Twitter and turned it into X. This was only one of several options they are allegedly considering as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the ban is legal.

Later that day, TikTok began issuing strong denials that a Musk sale is one of these options.

“We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” a company representative told Variety.

Musk has not yet commented on whether he’s been in contact with anyone regarding the app’s purchase. Chinese officials have expressed a strong preference for keeping all control of the app in the hands of ByteDance.

The Daily Dot has reached out to MrBeast’s representatives for comment via email.

