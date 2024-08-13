‘Such a sweet gesture’: Flavor Flav creates a bronze clock for Jordan Chiles after loss of medal

As the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics have shown us time and time again, it’s not always about the medals you win. It can be about the friends you make along the way and I am typing that with 100% sincerity. Take the situation with Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal in the individual floor exercise competition.

Initially, Chiles ranked fifth at the end of the August 5th competition, placing her behind Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who were both tied at 13.700.

However, after the coaches appealed her score, arguing that her more difficult moves should have been scored higher, Chiles’ score was changed to 13.766, placing her firmly in bronze medal territory. Sadly, on Saturday CAS decided that the challenge came four seconds too late, depriving Chiles of that bronze medal.

Flava Flav offers a bronze replacement

Enter Flavor Flav. On Monday night, Flav took to socials, offering to replace her redacted medal with something much more unique.

“Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!” wrote Flav on X.

Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! pic.twitter.com/qFVzkgkx25 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 11, 2024

Within 24 hours, Flav delivered.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: USA gonna Fight The Powers that be,,, but in the meantime between time,,, I gots yo back @jordanchiles Hit me up 👍🏾,” Flav wrote on Instagram and TikTok alongside a video of a giant, bejeweled bronze clock pendant spinning in front of an American flag.

Take a look at this thing and try to deny the fact that it’s immensely better than an actual bronze medal. You can’t.

@flavorflav USA gonna Fight the Powers that be for our girl Jordan Chiles,,, but in the meantime between time,,, I gots ya this one of a kind Bronze clock Thankx to @ROCK’N STONES ♬ original sound – Flavor Flav

Flav also gave a shout out and thanks to @Rock_n_Stones for creating the clock necklace so quickly.

Social media reacts to Flavor Flav’s gesture

It’s the latest goodwill gesture by the Public Enemy legend at this year’s Olympics, as Flav famously funded the US women’s polo team and has been an avid cheerleader for the group, as well as just a generally delightful presence at the games.

Flavor flav really made Jordan Chiles a personalized bronze clock. I know it doesn’t make up for anything but it’s such a sweet gesture. It’s nice to see one of cultures most cherished OG follow through — STEPH OX • STE🦊 (Poet~Author) (@PhoxyOxy) August 13, 2024

Flavor Flav is one of my favorite celebs this year. He got Jordan Chiles a custom bronze clock. — som 🥥🌴 (@somesayju) August 13, 2024

Flavor Flav showing his love & support for Jordan Chiles is my new favorite thing! https://t.co/uGMzVpwmTr — Lisa Humphries (@MtnMommaljh) August 13, 2024

Here’s hoping that Chiles wears the clock during every one of her 2028 competitions.

