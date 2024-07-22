Disney’s animatronic ‘Country Bear Jamboree’ band member ‘Liverlips McGrowl’ canceled, renamed

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL—or until 2001, Disneyland in Anaheim, CA—then there’s a chance you’ve experienced the rootin’-tootin’, quasi-baudy robot concert known as the Country Bear Jamboree.

The musical review was an opening day attraction at Disney World and served as inspiration for countless mechanical-creature concerts that followed, particularly through Chuck E. Cheese and its ilk.

Is Country Bear Jamboree still at Disney?

Yes, though it just recently reopened after being closed for renovations—and other changes, which we’ll get to a bit later.

In its original form, the show was kicked off by previously still mounted heads of a buffalo, a moose and a deer (which may or may not have terrified a child version of some of us). Then, host Henry leads a parade of multiple bear musical acts, including Wendell, Shaker, The Five Bear Rugs, Teddi Barra, Big Al, the Sun Bonnet Trio and a character known as Liverlips McGrowl.

Never seen it you poor thing? Take a gander.

Country Bear “Liverlips McGrowl” retired

Well, the Jamboree just had a major refurbishment for the first time in its fifty-plus year run. The new show opened this month under the new title, The Country Bear Musical Jamboree (not sure what other kinds of jamborees there are, but whatevs).

One of its characters also got a new name and persona.

We are gonna miss you LiverLips McGrowl! https://t.co/gG95Hr9wcD pic.twitter.com/xS5xmN20TB — Chip and Company (@chipandcompany) March 30, 2024

Yes, Liverlips McGrowl has been re-christened Romeo McGrowl.

Why? Turns out, apparently “liverlips” isn’t a great term, originating in the 1840s as offensive African American slang. For modern audiences, the slight change makes sense, but Disney purists can get really intense. (Don’t even get me started on the Splash Mountain situation.)

Either way, the more Elvis-like McGrowl now appears in the show to sing “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid:

Romeo McGrowl performs “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid pic.twitter.com/BrjPkRJr2u — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 10, 2024

Country Bear Jamboree makes major changes

That’s right, it wasn’t just McGrowl that saw some changes. The revamped Jamboree replaced most of the more “adult” humor, including replacing nearly its entire setlist of songs, which included “Mama, Don’t Whip Little Buford,” “My Woman Ain’t Pretty (But She Don’t Swear None),” “All the Guys That Turn Me On Turn Me Down,” and, of course, “Blood on the Saddle.”

The Musical Jamboree is now entirely songs from Disney films, including “A Whole New World,” “Remember Me,” and “The Bear Necessities,” among others, performed by the likes of singers Mac McAnally, Allison Russell, Chris Thile and The Voice’s season 9 finalist Emily Ann Roberts. As a result, much of the show’s original tone and personality is gone in favor of the 38th spot in the park where you can hear “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

In recent years, Disney has made an effort to update some of the more problematic elements of their rides and attractions, including removing scenes of “natives” on The Jungle Cruise, replacing a woman being sold on Pirates of the Caribbean with a lady pirate, and giving Jessica Rabbit a trenchcoat.

Country Bear Jamboree opening videos go viral

On top of the aforementioned changes, a video from the Jamboree relaunch has recently gone viral. It shows smoke coming out of one of the bears during the performance but is unclear if the effect is intentional or not:

An Audio-Animatronic in the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree was seen smoking in a recent show. pic.twitter.com/wk1vC2NLxr — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) July 18, 2024

Makes you wonder.

Take a look at the new show and decide for yourself—did McGrowl and the bears get a raw deal?

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.