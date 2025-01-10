10 businesses that have seen incredible success thanks to TikTok

TikTok has changed so much about the way we interact online. That’s especially true about our shopping habits. So many times, we’ve seen a new product go viral on TikTok, and the next thing you know, it’s everywhere.

Featured Video

A ton of businesses out there are reaching new audiences and creating new connections with existing audiences, all with the help of TikTok.

Here are just some of the businesses that have recently found success on the platform.

1. Zoo Berry

Advertisement

Malaysian Halal gummy brand Zoo Berry shows off an amazing ray of colorful, delicious candies. Using the platform in a combination of ads, engaging content, and fun-filled lives, they boosted their sales by over 5,000 orders in one month this year, and that’s just the beginning.

“Our business has experienced remarkable growth since starting TikTok, increasing in profit margins by 85% over the past year,” project manager Jasmine Chew told the platform in a case study.

2. Cirkul

Advertisement

Cirkul is one of the most searched small businesses in the TikTok shop. They have a specific look to their content, but they’re also unafraid to embrace trends like the interpretive dance and suspect challenge trends, as seen above.

3. Queen Cosmetics

In two years and with the help of TikTok, Queen Cosmetics founder Elimar Depaula grew the company to an over $2 million business.

Advertisement

“TikTok Shop has significantly boosted my business by providing a dynamic platform to showcase products and engage with a diverse audience. We’ve been able to grow sales exponentially since joining in May. The targeted ads on TikTok have also proven highly effective, driving increased visibility and attracting a broader customer base,” Depaula says.

4. LOEWE

Advertisement

High fashion doesn’t have to be high-brow and unapproachable. That’s what LOEWE has brought to their TikTok presence. Unlike others in their space, LOEWE isn’t afraid to jump in on trends and take risks, which has grown their following to over 2 million.

5. immi

There’s nothing that warms your heart quite like a good bowl of ramen on a rough day. Thanks to immi, that ramen can be a lot healthier and more in tune with your nutritional goals.

Advertisement

@immieats Follow our journey as we continue to revolutionize the ramen game | healthy noodles, plant-based, keto-friendly snacks, healthy option Be sure to tap the TikTok Shop link ♬ original sound – immi Ramen

Their growth can also be attributed to grinding on TikTok through their main account and their creative project, @ramenonthestreet, where a ramen mascot asks deep questions to unsuspecting New Yorkers.

6. Bridal Babes

Advertisement

Bridal Babes brings the chicest styles to every kind of beautiful bridesmaid you can think of. Their participation in TikTok trends (above) and expertise in their industry have led to major success for the brand on TikTok. The brand has enjoyed an over 400% increase in followers in 2024 alone.

7. Wick Guru

Wick Guru is proud to have grown to a six-figure business in 2024 after having one of their scents go viral. Thanks to their hit buttery croissant candle, released in March, the brand has enjoyed immense success.

Advertisement

8. Good Protein

Advertisement

Good Protein offers a nice selection of shakes that blend healthy ingredients into a delicious superfood shake. The brand’s creativity on the platform utilizing protein shake mix—from shake recipes to delicious baked treats—has afforded them tons of success that is only set to continue into the new year.

9. Pretty Pup Boutique

Pretty Pup Boutique offers adorable and unique dog accessories with a founder who is only 21 years old. Stylish dog accessories that also keep pups safe are in big demand, as seen by the brand’s growth this year and step into the new year, dedicated to continued success.

Advertisement

10. Luxxi Nails

Advertisement

Luxxi Nails offers beautiful nail sets for press-on fans and has gone viral for their glue formula that makes those sets last. Thanks to their popularity on TikTok, the brand has even launched in Sally Beauty stores.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.