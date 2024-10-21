‘You unknowingly started the funniest trend’: Boyfriends are so desperate to please they’re all doing interpretive dances on TikTok

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Sometimes, you need to dance like no one is watching. And other times, well, you need to dance like millions of people are watching you on an app. For approval. Interpretive dance is all about emotion, and judging by these TikToks, creators are really putting their all into their dances.

With 22,200 videos under the sound, everyone on TikTok is performing their own interpretive dances, ranging from the wonderful to the very, very weird. Here’s what you need to know about the interpretive dance trend and the sound behind it.

The sound

As atmospheric bongos play in the background, TikTokers are dancing for their lives. The creator that sparked this trend is @hummuslover33, as she filmed her roommate’s boyfriend performing an interpretive dance in order to stay the night.

Since then, the trend sparked a movement as others set out to use interpretive dance as a bargaining tool. Plenty of other boyfriends danced in order to stay the night. Others have found themselves dancing in order to play Fortnite, to borrow clothes, and to go out with the boys.

The trend has even spread to celebrities. And Just Like That star Kristin Davis did her own interpretive dance for a later call-time on set.

Where’s it from?

The sound originally comes from a TikTok by @shelbysdanceact, who posted the tune as part of a modern dance performance. The video, which was posted in 2023, doesn’t really have anything to do with the trend. But the comments are full of people talking about how the sound has blown up.

“OK, so I’m coming here from all of the interpretive dances of the boyfriends,” one wrote. “You unknowingly started the funniest trend,” another one said. While a third added, “Thank you for your service. This has become my favorite trend on TikTok.”

The song is Laterals by Fat Coda Studios.

Sound off

Dancing in the name of love is all the range on TikTok at the moment. In the “I love your daughter” trend, people are busting moves to win over the disapproval parents of their (metaphorical) partners.

