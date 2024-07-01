Why the internet is dunking on a Forbes opinion piece about ‘mixed-weight relationships’ and ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton is where we all go for our classiest softcore porn and high-societal British intrigue. The Shonda Rhimes-Netflix hit just dropped the back half of its third season, featuring a romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) aka “Polin.”

However, the brilliant Coughlan, being ever-so-slightly full-bodied, has led to some truly unhinged internet takes on relationships in relation to their participants’ physical appearances.

‘Mixed-weight relationships’ origins

For instance, a June 27th article from Forbes is currently in the internet’s crosshairs. The piece, entitled “‘Bridgerton’: Are We Still Not Ready For A Mixed-Weight Romance On Screen?” has folks dunking hard on the idea of the very concept of a “mixed-weight relationship.”

Why? Because—as the internet collectively agrees—it’s in fact, not a thing:

Mixed weight relationships I hate it here pic.twitter.com/dkUbNg1E6H — Emma (@scousepie) June 30, 2024

"mixed weight relationships" is so so so funny like bro have you ever been Outside? — Roisin Kenny Caird (@Rois_Kenny) July 1, 2024

“Mixed weight romance” lets just pack it up and press reset because what the actual fuck https://t.co/M4yqK33tdw — commie thembo 🇵🇸🔻 (@CommieThembo) June 30, 2024

Fat women really are just hated by society on a molecular level because what the fuck is a mixed weight relationship?? And fuck me, but where are the articles about all the couples on tv that are fat men and skinny women? Or fat men with skinny men? Like. Wtf does this even mean? https://t.co/qeXIZsn4qp — waves (@tylenolandbeer) July 1, 2024

I just saw the phrase “mixed-weight romance” and honestly I died inside 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Zj6Ig9kVz4 — Joe Glass🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephGlass) June 30, 2024

‘Mixed-weight’ couples in classic TV tropes

Many drew comparisons to other television shows that celebrated a fuller-bodied male dating or married to a slimmer-bodied woman.

I’m not sure we are ready for a “mixed weight romance” on screen…



Wait, do sitcoms count? https://t.co/rRnJlLLxoV pic.twitter.com/omqS7WAVsR — The Evil Maestro Morgan (@MaestroMorgan17) July 1, 2024

i find it interesting how there are countless fictional couples in film and television where the man weighs more than the woman but people didn’t start writing articles about whatever the fuck a “mixed-weight romance” is until it was the other way around https://t.co/0q4BRHdPBb — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) July 1, 2024

Funny. “Mixed-weight” relationships have been on screen for a long time. It’s only a problem when the woman is heavy. pic.twitter.com/UUY9mJlkqu — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) June 30, 2024

Famously, we never saw a ‘mixed weight’ relationship before Bridgerton 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HR0ppie8Ka — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) July 1, 2024

Aside from how ridiculous this whole headline is let’s just remember that “mixed weight relationships” have been very common on TV with one significant difference than the one noted here like it’s literally a sitcom trope https://t.co/luP7EXIlpv pic.twitter.com/43fQ9TRIjg — Billionaire Slander Acct (@CardMeHD) July 1, 2024

Peter and Lois Griffin, Doug and Carrie Heffernan, Homer and Marge Simpson, Carl and Harriet Winslow, Fred and Wilma Flintstone, Bob and Abishola (in the original seasons)… there are seemingly endless examples of “mixed weight” couples on TV when the man is of the fuller body type.

Forbes story had good intentions

It’s worth noting that a lot of these posts on X seem like they didn’t actually read the article itself, in which author Virgie Tover puts a spotlight on the actual gross public reactions to Coughlan’s figure.

“For some, this romance is unsettling because it forces them to consider that humans are simply not governed by tidy, predictable rules. If this romance upsets you, it says more about how deeply you’ve internalized fatphobia than it says about the bodies of the actors playing Penelope and Colin,” they write.

Still, treating the “mixed-weight relationship” concept as at all novel is certainly dunk-on-able. Anyway, go watch Derry Girls.

