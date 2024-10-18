‘I love your daughter’: Understanding the soaring TikTok dance trend that revives this classic ‘Gilmore Girls’ episode

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

The course to true love never did run smooth. But what happens when that course is a dancefloor? Disapproving parents can be hard to please, but in this Gilmore Girls-inspired sound, TikTokers are moving and grooving their way into true love.

So sit down, settle in, and return to Stars Hollow with us as we tell you everything you need to know about this viral sound,

The sound

These TikToks always begin with a tense encounter, as a male voice is heard saying, “I love your daughter.” Romantic, right? Wrong. This warm fuzzy feeling doesn’t last though, as the father retorts: “What do you have to offer?”

“Nothing,” the boyfriend replies. “Only this.” Cue breaking into a dance with an upbeat pop song. With 109,300 TikToks, there are thousands of creators under this sound, all lip-syncing the confrontation before sharing some of their own dance moves.

The most popular TikToks from this trend include Austin Pepito’s impressive rendition of the worm and English Teacher star Brian Jordan Alvarez’s multiple attempts at it.

Where’s it from?

Like all good TikTok sounds, this one is layered. The sound comes from an edit made by @clozvr on Sept. 17. It has since amassed 19.7 million views. The confrontation comes from season 2 of Gilmore Girls. More specifically, it comes from a short film made by the character Kirk. And yes, Kirk does break into dance in the original video.

But the music Kirk dances to in this video is different from the one in the edit. The now-viral song used in the trend is “Breathe” by Olly Alexander.

Sound off

Another creator that went viral after doing the dance trend is Zo. His video has amassed 4.4 million views, and in an interview with Mashable, described the trend as “successful peacocking.”

“It’s successful because people are falling for it. Those dumb or funny dance moves actually do work,” he said.

