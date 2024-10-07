The 20 best Jackbox games, ranked

It’s no secret that adults love games, but not everyone can dive deep into something serious. While there’s plenty to love about tabletop RPGs and more intricate board games, sometimes a gathering calls for something collaborative but more accessible.

Enter Jackbox games, which are great whether you’re playing solo or getting a big group in on the fun. Jackbox is host to some of the most enjoyable social games, ranging from silly to addictive and even raunchy if that’s what your crowd is into.

The Best Jackbox Games

But with so many to choose from, it’s hard to know which of the Jackbox mini-games to start with. Here are some of the best of the best to queue up at your next gathering, ranked by how fun I think they are to play.

20. Drawful

Drawing a subject based on a prompt isn’t a new gaming concept, but when you’re facing a time limit and playing with a group, you can feel the pressure. The popular original was followed up with Drawful: Animate; you can bring your drawings to life with short little animations that add to the fun.

19. Nonsensory

Take on drawing prompts, but also rate them for how they make sense. This game deconstructs the typical drawing game and challenges your “nonsensory” skills.

18. Talking Points

Talking Points tests your public speaking skills in the funniest ways. Players have to give off-the-cuff speeches based on whatever the screen tells them to. If you get a text slide, you just read the text in your most convincing speech-giving way. If it’s a photo slide, you’re on your own, but you’ve got to stay on theme with whatever you’ve been discussing.

17. Job Job

Gear up for an unforgettable interview experience with Job Job, which plays out as a group job interview might. After some icebreakers, each player has to answer two job interview questions with zany limitations that force players to truly rise to the occasion.

16. Timejinx

Timejinx is a head-to-head trivia game that focuses specifically on time. Players often have to guess when historical events happened, from age ranges to more specific numbers. However, time travel isn’t just backwards, and so players must also be prepared to travel to the future and answer the unknown.

15. Mad Verse City

Who doesn’t love a musical game? Mad Verse City gives you something of a hip-hop Madlibs, where you’re challenged to deliver and come up with random rhymes.

14. Tee K.O.

This game is perfect for challenging the graphic designer within. Imagine a Cards Against Humanity-style drawing game where instead of doodling any old thing, you’re drawing to go along with wacky phrases to go on t-shirts. That’s what this game gives, with lots of opportunities for laughs.

13. FixyText

Typing with no ability to delete sounds like a nightmare, but doing it while your friends are all chaotically mass-texting? It’s a fun premise that makes for a lot of laughs.

12. Guesspionage

Guesspionage is a lot like Family Feud, where players are tasked with guessing what answers to the given questions would be most popular. One player makes a 0-100% guess, while the others bet on its accuracy.

11. Patently Stupid

Create the world’s best solution to the problem you’re given, and then get ready to sell like your life depends on it. Flex your inventive brain, or show why the patent office hasn’t heard from you yet.

10. Champ’d Up

This two-player game pits fighters against their best match — or so is the hope. The first player gets a prompt and draws a character to fight it. That character then gets sent to player two, who has to figure out what prompts it was supposed to fulfill and create a worthy opponent.

9. Fibbage

Fibbage is all about stretching the truth — or just making it up. Players will answer questions with lies and then have them presented anonymously as the group votes for the most plausible answer. The crazier the group’s replies, the zanier things get. There’s a reason it’s one of the Jackbox games with multiple versions of it out.

8. Hypnotorious

You’ve been hypnotized; now it’s time to get your bearings. Players will have to take on a new identity, answer questions as their new character would, and pay attention to other players’ answers. Some players have a connection, and every game has an outlier who can steal plenty of points if you don’t sniff them out in time.

7. Roomerang

A game that simulates a reality TV show? Sign us up! Your group will get to pick or create their characters, then answer questions in character and vote on the best answers. You have to stay on your toes because there’s always a challenge to be one and an elimination to avoid until you’re the last star standing.

6. Quiplash

Quiplash challenges you to say whatever comes to mind for each prompt. Then, random answers are pitted against each other as everyone votes on the funniest response. Another fan favorite, there are a number of versions of this Jackbox game to play.

5. Push the Button

You’re a space crew that’s figuring out one of your own is not one of your own. Players must determine how human responses feel and isolate the non-genuine player to the airlock, where they can press the button and banish them into outer space.

4. The Devils and the Details

In The Devil and the Details, you’re a family of demons giving living on Earth a chance. It won’t be easy to fit in, and the family has to work together to keep it all together. Choose personal gain or the bettering of your group and see what happens.

3. Bomb Corp.

You and your group have to work together to diffuse the bomb, but you each have a different piece of the necessary information. Work against the clock and work together to make it happen or meet your fate.

2. Dodo Re Mi

If you ever liked Guitar Hero or Rock Band, you’ll love the chance to use your phone as a number of different instruments and get down. Instead of a rocker, you’re a jungle bird looking to please an annoyed entity that gains joy through the right songs, played the right way.

1. Trivia Murder Party

Trivia Murder Party is another Jackbox game that keeps people coming back. Arguably the internet’s favorite, the game has a number of mini-games players must complete to figure out who the murderer is while trying to survive.

